Matter of concern if India purchases pulses from other countries: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Sehore, Feb 7 (IANS) Union Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Saturday, expressed his concern over continuous low production of pulses across the country and called for an immediate attention from all the states and concerned authorities, including farmers.

Read More

Union Minister Chouhan said that continuous low production of pulses by the farmers for the last few years have forced the government to purchase pulses from foreign countries.

"If India has to buy pulses from abroad, it is a matter of not just concern, but a shame for all of us," the Union Minister said while addressing the gathering of the Agriculture Ministers of several states, who arrived to participate in the national seminar on pulses in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore on Saturday.

Addressing the welcoming ceremony, which was also attended by a large number of local farmers, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and other Cabinet Ministers from the state, Union Minister Chouhan said that for the last few years, farmers have shown a greater inclination towards cultivating soybeans, rice and wheat.

"There are many reasons why farmers are preferring to cultivate more and more soyabean, wheat and other foodgrains. Farmers are not cultivating pulses because of low income from it and low production. Today, we will discuss all these issues to find out a way to encourage our farmers," the Union Minister added.

However, Union Minister Chouhan praised his home state of Madhya Pradesh, saying that despite overall decline in production of pulse grains, the state still stood at first position.

"Madhya Pradesh has maintained its position in production of pulses, but the area of cultivation has drastically decreased, which is also a worry for all of us," he said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister also announced that after the conference, a national roadmap for increasing pulse production would be prepared after consultations with the Agriculture Ministers of all the states.

"Under this mission, a package of total 1,800 crore will be given to the states and Madhya Pradesh will be allocated an amount of Rs 354 crore," he said.

Before the ceremonial address, Union Minister Chouhan interacted with farmers, who arrived from different parts of the country, and listened to their concerns sitting on a wooden cot at an agricultural land and said that now the policies related with farming will be made with consultation of farmers at agricultural fields, and not sitting in AC rooms.

During the conversation, farmers were allowed to share their experiences on organic and chemical farming, and the challenges they face.

More than a dozen farmers -- both men and women from different states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra shared their experiences, and many of them appealed for support from the Union government.

During the discussion, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tried to understand if farmers preferred an organic system of farming, its benefits and the challenges.

The Union Minister also tried to know what preventive measures the farmers use to protect their crops from insects.

--IANS

pd/khz