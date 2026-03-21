Mathura Police says 'no cow smuggling angle’; fog-related collision killed vigilante (Ld)

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) Mathura Police clarifies that the death of a local cow vigilante, popularly known as 'Farsa Wale Baba,' was the result of a road accident and not linked to cattle smuggling, countering earlier claims that had sparked tension in the area.

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According to police in Mathura, the deceased, identified as Chandrashekhar, had stopped a vehicle on suspicion of cow rustling when another truck hit him amid low visibility caused by the dense fog. The incident took place in the Kosi area, near Navipur village under the Kosi Kalan police outpost limits.

According to initial reports, Chandrashekhar was chasing a truck on his motorcycle after suspecting that it was being used for cattle smuggling.

“He suspected a vehicle and stopped it, but another truck from Rajasthan hit his vehicle due to fog, after which he died,” Mathura Police said.

Police added that both vehicles involved in the incident have been examined, and no evidence of cow smuggling has been found. The vehicle initially stopped by the victim was carrying grocery (kirana) items, while the other truck, bearing a Rajasthan registration number, was loaded with wires.

The driver of the Rajasthan truck and his associate, both residents of Alwar, were also injured in the collision and are currently undergoing treatment.

Officials emphasised that the incident appears to be an accident rather than a targeted act, urging the public to be calm. Investigations are ongoing to determine the complete sequence of events.

However, the incident led to unrest in the area, with police confirming that, “people created chaos and traffic jam, stone pelting took place.” Protesters blocked roads and raised slogans, causing major disruptions to traffic movement.

Security has since been tightened, and additional police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order. Authorities said they are closely monitoring the situation to prevent further escalation.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the matter and directed officials to take strict action based on verified facts.

--IANS

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