Mathura cow vigilante dies after alleged hit by cattle smugglers' vehicle; one held

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) A man identified as a cow vigilante was killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district after he was allegedly run over by a vehicle linked to suspected cattle smugglers during a late-night chase, sources said on Saturday.

Read More

The deceased has been identified as Chandrashekhar, popularly known in the region as “Farsa Wale Baba,” a local cow protection activist. The incident took place in the Kosi area, near Navipur village under the Kosi Kalan police outpost limits.

According to initial reports, Chandrashekhar was chasing a truck on his motorcycle after suspecting that it was being used for cattle smuggling. During the pursuit, the accused allegedly rammed their vehicle into him, leading to fatal injuries. He died on the spot.

Initial reports confirmed that one suspect had been apprehended at the scene, while three others managed to flee. A search operation has been launched to trace and arrest the remaining accused.

Authorities are also examining the vehicle involved and verifying whether it was indeed being used for illegal cattle transportation.

The incident has triggered tension in the surrounding area, with locals expressing grief and anger over the killing.

Chandrashekhar was known among certain groups in the Braj region for his involvement in cow protection activities, and news of his death has led to a wave of mourning.

Senior police officers have reached the spot and assured that strict action will be taken. Security has been tightened in and around the area to prevent any law-and-order issues.

Further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and determine all those involved in the case. The police have urged people to maintain calm while they carry out legal proceedings.

The killing adds to a series of violent incidents linked to alleged cattle smuggling and vigilante actions in parts of the state, highlighting the risks associated with such confrontations.

--IANS

rs/rad