Massive turnout at Territorial Army recruitment rally in Nagaland; aspirants arrive from 10 states/UTs

Kohima, Nov 30 (IANS) An exceptional 6,000 aspirants from across the seven Northeastern states, as well as West Bengal, Sikkim and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, participated in the multi-state Territorial Army recruitment rally in Dimapur, officials said on Sunday.

A senior official said the 15-day, multi-state Territorial Army recruitment rally conducted by 113 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) — Rajput — concluded on Saturday, culminating in one of the most meticulously planned, flawlessly executed and widely attended military recruitment initiatives witnessed in the Northeast in recent years.

He said the vast turnout, including youth from remote, high-altitude and previously sensitive regions, reflected not only strong national aspiration but also the prevailing atmosphere of stability and assured movement across the region.

This landmark rally stood out for the professional excellence and operational finesse displayed by 113 Territorial Army Rajput, whose comprehensive planning, disciplined supervision and uncompromising commitment to fairness, transparency and merit shaped every day of the event.

According to the official, the unit’s ability to seamlessly manage thousands of candidates across multiple testing stations over two consecutive weeks in a Counter-Insurgency (CI) environment speaks to an organisational capability of the highest order.

The success of this endeavour was further strengthened by the steadfast support of the Dimapur civil administration and police, whose coordinated efforts in traffic regulation, security management and civic facilitation ensured smooth movement and order throughout the rally, he said.

The goodwill and cooperation of the local population added immensely to the safe and encouraging atmosphere.

Throughout the event, 113 Territorial Army Rajput implemented several standout facilitation measures that became defining features of the rally's success: dedicated candidate-assistance counters for real-time documentation support; special help desks for aspirants arriving from remote hill districts; free photocopying and mandatory-form services to prevent technical disqualification; integrated traffic and crowd management in partnership with civil agencies; transparent and rigorously monitored PFT, PMT, documentation and medical testing; provision of essential amenities, including organised free food, hydration points, rest shelters and guidance booths for candidates who cleared the physical events.

The sheer scale, clockwork precision and people-centric execution of the rally have set a new benchmark for military recruitment efforts in the region. The official stated that the event now stands as a model case study for conducting large-scale, youth-oriented employment initiatives under challenging terrain and CI operating conditions.

The exemplary conduct of 113 Territorial Army Rajput throughout this mega rally reflects the battalion’s ethos, leadership and organisational excellence -- qualities that significantly contributed to empowering the youth of the Northeast and strengthening the bond between the armed forces and civil society.

