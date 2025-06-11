Massive infra boost in J&K: Rs 4,224 crore PMGSY package for road projects

Srinagar, June 11 (IANS) The Centre has sanctioned a Rs 4224.23 crore package for 316 road projects in Jammu and Kashmir under PMGSY-IV, which is the biggest ever package for the union territory so far since the national flagship rural road development programme was started.

Under the PMGSY-IV programme, a rural habitation as small as 250 human beings will get road connectivity through a total length of 1781.33 km.

The majority of 316 road projects under PMGSY-IV in J&K will benefit the Jammu division, as this division is still poorly connected as compared to the Kashmir division.

While expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said that the approved 1781 km road length will provide a major boost to rural road connectivity and usher in a new era of prosperity in the far-flung areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

The L-G said on X, “Grateful to PM Narendra Modi & Union Minister of Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan for sanctioning 316 road projects at an estimated cost of Rs 4224 cr under Batch-I of PMGSY-IV for providing connectivity to 390 number of eligible habitations. J&K is first among all States/UTs which got sanction under PMGSY-IV. It is also biggest ever package sanctioned for J&K under PMGSY. The approved 1781 Kms road length will provide major boost to rural road connectivity and usher in a new era of prosperity in far-flung areas.”

Under PMGSY-III, most of the projects sanctioned pertained to the upgradation of roads, while Rs 377.91 crore were sanctioned for 66 small and medium bridges, but in PMGSY-IV, there are no bridge projects, and the entire amount will have to be used for road length projects.

Under PMGSY-III, Rs 1952.42 crore were used for road connectivity, including upgradation of existing roads, while under PMGSY-IV, the amount sanctioned is for fresh road laying and not for upgradation of existing roads.

The J&K government will have to bear its share of Rs 422.43 crore, while the Union Rural Development Ministry will bear its share of Rs 3,801.80 crore out of the total Rs 4,224.23 crore sanctioned under PMGSY-IV for Jammu and Kashmir.

