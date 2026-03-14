Massive development push in MP's Vijayraghavgarh as CM Mohan Yadav announces Rs 1,000-cr package

Bhopal/Vijayraghavgarh, March 14 (IANS) Vijayraghavgarh witnessed a major development push on Saturday as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore.

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The event, held in Barhi town, saw the presence of thousands of farmers, local leaders and dignitaries, reflecting the scale of investment aimed at strengthening the region’s infrastructure and agriculture.

The Chief Minister remotely launched projects worth Rs 243 crore, including new school and college buildings, science laboratories, road construction and community facilities.

These works, spread across Vijayraghavgarh and surrounding areas, are expected to significantly improve educational opportunities and connectivity.

In addition, 62 projects worth Rs 180 crore were inaugurated, ranging from bridges and hospitals to water supply schemes and power substations, reflecting a broad push for rural development.

The centrepiece of the announcements was a Rs 661 crore lift irrigation scheme designed to irrigate nearly 23,000 hectares of farmland.

This initiative, along with other canal projects, is projected to bring irrigation to over one lakh acres in the constituency, a move expected to significantly benefit local agriculture.

Another major announcement was the Koteshwar bridge project. After years of delays, the government allocated Rs 95 crore to rebuild the crucial link connecting villages across the Narmada basin.

Local MLA Sanjay Satyendra Pathak praised the Chief Minister’s initiative, stating that the combined package of irrigation, infrastructure and educational projects would have a lasting impact on the region.

The event also saw demands for additional initiatives, including a new agricultural college and a produce market in Vijayraghavgarh, reflecting the constituency’s central role in Katni district’s farming economy.

Leaders pointed out that with nearly 60 per cent of the district’s cultivable land located in the constituency, such institutions would further strengthen support for farmers.

The programme also featured the “Krishak Mahotsav”, attended by a large number of farmers who gathered to welcome the Chief Minister.

Pathak described the announcements as a turning point for the region, stating that future generations would recall the day as the beginning of a new phase of development.

With this package, Vijayraghavgarh is expected to witness significant improvements in infrastructure and agriculture, contributing to broader rural development in Madhya Pradesh.

--IANS

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