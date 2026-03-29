Mass participation driving change: PM Modi on plantation record, seed conservation efforts

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday emphasised the transformative power of collective public participation, stating that even small efforts can lay the foundation for significant change when society comes together.

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Speaking during the 132nd episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister said, “When society itself steps forward, even small efforts become the foundation of big change. Many such examples are emerging in different parts of our country, which teach us that.”

Highlighting one such initiative, he pointed to a large-scale plantation drive in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, where more than 2.51 lakh saplings were planted within a single hour, creating a new record recognised by Guinness World Records.

“Recently, an inspiring effort was witnessed in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Over 251,000 saplings were planted there in a single hour, setting a new Guinness World Record,” he said.

The Prime Minister underscored that the most noteworthy aspect of the initiative was the scale of public involvement.

“The most remarkable aspect of this effort was the involvement of thousands of people. Students, youth, volunteer organisations, and various institutions all joined together to make this possible,” he said.

He added that a similar spirit of participation is evident in the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, under which tree plantation drives are being carried out across the country.

“This same form of public participation is also visible in the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign. Under this campaign, millions of trees have been planted across the country,” he noted.

PM Modi also highlighted a grassroots conservation initiative from Chizami village in Nagaland, where local women are working collectively to preserve traditional agricultural knowledge.

“A very inspiring effort has come to the fore from Chizami village in Nagaland. The women of Chizami village are collectively preserving over 150 varieties of traditional seeds. These seeds are being preserved in a community seed bank, run by the village women themselves,” he said.

He elaborated that the preserved seeds include a diverse range of crops such as rice, millet, maize, pulses, vegetables, and several varieties of herbs, reflecting the richness of traditional farming practices.

“These include rice, millet, maize, pulses, vegetables, and a variety of herbs. This is an effort that preserves knowledge, keeps traditions alive, and lays a strong foundation for future generations,” the Prime Minister said.

Linking these efforts to broader global concerns, PM Modi said such initiatives offer valuable lessons at a time when the world is grappling with environmental challenges.

“Today, when the world is facing challenges like climate change, such efforts show us that solutions are not always far away. Sometimes, our own traditional knowledge and community efforts offer us the strongest path forward,” he added.

--IANS

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