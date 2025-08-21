Mass grave case: Karnataka BJP to launch 'Dharm Yudh' to 'protect' faith

Bengaluru, Aug 21 (IANS) Karnataka BJP on Thursday announced that it will take up "Dharm Yuddh" (religious battle) to protect the religion against the alleged systematic conspiracy against the backdrop of developments surrounding the mass grave case.

The party has declared that protests will be held across the state from Friday.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, he said, "Everyone is aware of the statements made by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on the Dharmasthala issue. We have serious doubts about the state government's conduct regarding the smear campaign against Dharmasthala.

He said that the BJP will hold protests in all Assembly constituencies across the state from Friday until next week under the banner of 'Dharm Yuddh'.

Notably, Deputy CM Shivakumar recently said that there is a well-planned conspiracy behind the Dharmasthala case, and the forces behind it will be taken care of.

Vijayendra further stated, "Over the last month, the developments surrounding Dharmasthala are well known to all. When the government formed an SIT to probe the issue, we had welcomed it. We had extended full support to ensure a comprehensive and transparent investigation. This has always been the BJP's clear stand."

Questioning "smear campaigns" on social media during investigations, he said, "Why did the state government and the police department not act to stop, prevent, and curb such propaganda?"

"Whenever Hindu activists post something on social media, immediate suo motu cases are registered against them, FIRs filed, and arrests made in the last two and a half years. But why has no action been taken against those spreading false propaganda on Dharmasthala?" he asked.

Vijayendra asked whether the government has the "will to prevent such propaganda or whether it is supporting this campaign.

"These suspicions are being discussed across the state and among countless devotees. Amidst all this, it has to be ascertained which evil forces are working behind this conspiracy and which organisations are fueling it? The fact that the state government is not acting to stop this is truly unfortunate," he said.

--IANS

mka/svn