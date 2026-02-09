Mass drug programme against filariasis to begin in Gujarat from Feb 10, covering 5.48 lakh

Gandhinagar, Feb 9 (IANS) The Gujarat Health Department will launch the third round of the Mass Drug Administration (MDA) programme against filariasis from February 10 to 12, covering four talukas across Bharuch, Narmada and Dang districts, officials said on Monday.

The campaign aims to eliminate elephantiasis, also known as lymphatic filariasis, in line with the Central Government’s nationwide target to eradicate the disease by 2030.

The MDA drive will be conducted in Netrang taluka of Bharuch district, Nandod and Dediapada talukas of Narmada district, and Waghai taluka of Dang district.

More than 5.48 lakh people are expected to be covered under the programme across these four talukas.

According to health officials, Gujarat has identified 17 districts in Saurashtra and South Gujarat as sensitive to filariasis.

As part of disease surveillance in areas earlier classified as non-endemic, night blood surveys were carried out in several districts and municipal corporations.

These surveys detected the presence of filarial parasites in blood samples from the four talukas, prompting their inclusion in the MDA programme.

Under the campaign, anti-filarial medicines Diethylcarbamazine (DEC) and Albendazole will be administered in person to eligible individuals to eliminate parasites from the human body.

Children below two years of age, pregnant women, critically ill individuals and lactating mothers within one week of delivery will be excluded from the drug administration.

During the three-day campaign, 649 teams of health workers will distribute medicines door-to-door across all households, as well as at 759 anganwadi centres, 742 schools and 15 colleges in the targeted areas.

To ensure complete coverage, follow-up visits will be conducted on February 13 and 14 for individuals who were missed during the initial phase.

In addition, 61 public booths will be set up to facilitate direct drug administration.

The Health Department said individual assessments will be carried out during and after the campaign by the Preventive and Social Medicine (PSM) departments of three medical colleges to evaluate the effectiveness of the programme.

“The objective is to eliminate filariasis by 2030 through sustained mass drug administration and surveillance,” officials said.

Health teams, ASHA workers, anganwadi staff and school teachers have been trained for the drive. The department has urged residents of the concerned areas to cooperate fully to ensure the success of the campaign.

--IANS

mys/rad