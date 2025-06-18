Maruti Chitampalli’s death has created a void: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that the demise of Padmashri Maruti Chitampalli - the forest sage who adorned nature with words, created a vast literary treasure, and imparted knowledge of nature to the common people - is deeply shocking and heart-wrenching.

“Chitampalli Sir was an ideal example of how deeply one should be dedicated to their work while serving in the forest department. He lived a life of unwavering commitment. Knowing 13 languages, Chitampalli Sir expressed many wonders of nature through his words. He documented the knowledge possessed by tribal communities. He conveyed the language of birds to the world. The treasures of knowledge, like Vanopanishad and Pakhikosh that he created, have been made available to us forever,” said the Chief Minister in his condolence message.

He said while serving literature, Chitampalli also held the prestigious position of president of the All India Marathi Literary Conference.

“In recognition of his comprehensive work, he was honoured with the Padmashri award this very year. “His sad demise has created a void that can never be filled. I offer my heartfelt tribute to him. I share in the grief of his family, loved ones, and admirers,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that with the demise of Padma Shri Maruti Chitampalli, “We have lost a kind-hearted and free-spirited forest sage. Our guide, who introduced us to nature, has gone.”

Paying tribute to Maruti Chitampalli, the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that he did a great job of making the common man love the forest and nature in general. He also taught how to see and read the forest.

Even while working in the forest department, he did not remain just a government officer but kept the keen researcher alive in the Maruti Chitampalli, who knew thirteen languages, and also communicated with the tribals in their own language.

Most importantly, the entries he made in his diary about the forest and nature are a huge documentation and from the scientifically sound entries of hundreds of such diaries, he wrote a bird encyclopedia, a zoological encyclopedia and a fish encyclopedia. He made a great contribution to nature literature, taught us to love the animals, birds and nature around us, he said, adding that it would be a true tribute to him if the current generation carries forward his thought.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the ascetic forest sage, who gave a new vision of communicating with nature, has passed away.

“The demise of senior writer, ornithologist, wildlife scholar Padmashree Maruti Chitampalli has caused immense loss to the literary, environmental and social sectors. With his demise, an ascetic forest sage who gave a new vision of communicating with nature has been lost,” he said.

“He was honoured with the Padma Shri award by President Draupadi Murmu on 30 April 2025. This honour was a fitting tribute to his entire work. However, it is even more painful that he passed away shortly after,” he said.

Expressing his condolences to the family of Maruti Chitampalli, Pawar has paid tribute to him.

--IANS

sj/dan