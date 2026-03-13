Martyrs of Assam movement given due recognition by BJP, says CM Sarma

Guwahati, March 13 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that a single vote cast in the right direction has the power to shape the future of generations, asserting that the BJP government in the state has taken historic steps to honour the sacrifices made during the Assam Agitation.

In a post on social media platform X, CM Sarma highlighted the importance of voting responsibly and reflected on the government’s efforts to recognise the martyrs of the Assam Agitation.

“The power of one right vote stays with you for generations,” the Chief Minister wrote.

He said that for the first time in history, the martyrs of the Assam Agitation have been given a tribute that truly reflects the magnitude of their sacrifice.

According to the Chief Minister, the BJP-led government has taken decisive steps to acknowledge the legacy of those who lost their lives during the historic movement.

The Assam Agitation, which lasted from 1979 to 1985, was a mass movement led primarily by students and civil society groups demanding the detection and deportation of illegal immigrants and the protection of the identity, culture and political rights of the people of the state.

CM Sarma stated that decisions taken by governments are not merely administrative actions but also define how a society remembers its past and charts its path forward.

He emphasised that honouring the martyrs of the movement is a matter of pride and responsibility for the present generation.

“Some decisions shape not just today, but how we honour our past and build our future,” the Chief Minister said in his post.

Urging people to make thoughtful choices during elections, CM Sarma called on voters to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“Choose wisely, choose BJP,” he added.

The Chief Minister has repeatedly maintained that the BJP government in Assam remains committed to safeguarding the state’s heritage, protecting indigenous communities and ensuring that the sacrifices made during historic movements are remembered with dignity and respect.

--IANS

tdr/dpb