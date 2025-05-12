Martyred BSF officer's mortal remains brought to Patna with full state honours; tributes pour in

Patna, May 12 (IANS) The mortal remains of Border Security Force (BSF) Sub-Inspector Mohammad Imtiaz, who was martyred during a confrontation with the Pakistan Army in Jammu's R.S. Pura sector, were brought to Patna Airport on Monday via an IndiGo flight.

A solemn wave of grief enveloped the area as his body arrived, and tributes were paid with full state honours.

Prominent leaders, including Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar Ministers Shravan Kumar and Nitin Nabin, along with top administrative and BSF officers, were present at the airport to pay emotional tribute to the fallen hero.

State Rural Development Minister Shravan Kumar said, "The whole country salutes martyr Mohammad Imtiaz. His sacrifice will not go in vain. Bihar and the entire nation stand in solidarity with his family."

State Road Construction Minister Nitin Nabin said, "Sub-Inspector Mohammad Imtiaz, a brave son of Narayanpur village in Saran district, has made the ultimate sacrifice. The state government will ensure his last rites are conducted with full honours and extend financial support to his family."

Rashtriya Janat Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav expressed his condolences and posted on X: "Salute to the bravery and sacrifice of BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammad Imtiaz, who laid down his life protecting the nation. The country will always remember his courage and patriotism."

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also paid tribute and assured that the next of kin would receive appropriate compensation and that the martyr's funeral would be conducted with full police honours.

"His bravery and sacrifice will be etched forever in the heart of the nation," CM Kumar said in a social media post.

In another tragic loss, Joint Commissioned Officer (JCO) Sujeet Kumar of the Indian Army, hailing from Amarpur village in Begusarai district, was also martyred in Jammu and Kashmir during 'Operation Sindoor'.

Tejashwi Yadav personally visited JCO Kumar's home on Sunday night and met with his grieving family.

"Amar Shaheed Sujeet Kumar made the supreme sacrifice for our motherland. His valour and dedication will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace," Yadav wrote on his official X account.

