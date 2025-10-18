Markets in UP's Farrukhabad decorated for Dhanteras, crowds flock for Diwali shopping

Farrukhabad, Oct 18 (IANS) Markets across Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad have been beautifully decorated for Dhanteras, drawing large crowds as people thronged shops to make festive purchases ahead of Diwali.

Preparations continued late into Friday night in various markets, including electronics, utensils, and bullion.

Shops ranging from utensil stores to two-wheeler and four-wheeler showrooms were brightly lit and adorned with festive decorations. The electronics market shimmered with colourful lights, adding to the Diwali spirit.

The utensil market on Lohai Road remained busy late into the night, as customers browsed a wide variety of products. Shopkeepers noted strong footfall and steady sales.

Utensil dealer Ashok Kumar Bajpai said, “The market is fully decorated, and we are expecting good business this time. Lightweight utensils are in high demand.”

Idols of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi are also in high demand. A specially decorated shop offering idols priced between Rs 100 and Rs 25,000 drew significant attention.

Bunty, a vendor who has been selling idols for 25 years, said, “Due to recent floods, expensive idols are not selling as much this year.”

Another shopkeeper mentioned he was offering idols ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 15,000 and remained hopeful for a good festive season.

Bike showrooms also witnessed strong demand, with many customers pre-booking vehicles for Dhanteras. Preparations at various showrooms, including TVS and Hero, continued late into the night.

TVS showroom manager Hariom Sharma shared, “Around 125 bikes were pre-booked for Dhanteras. The reduction in GST has also had a positive impact. We expect to sell approximately 250 vehicles.”

The agency owner estimated sales of TVS bikes worth nearly Rs 2 crore in the district.

Similarly, the manager of the Hero bike agency anticipated selling around 150 bikes on Saturday.

“People are buying bikes in large numbers, and the GST reduction has helped boost sales,” he said.

A utensils merchant added, “There is a huge demand for different types of utensils this year. I expect to earn Rs 1 lakh or even more throughout the day.”

With vibrant decorations, increased footfall, and high consumer demand, Farrukhabad’s markets are abuzz with festive energy as residents prepare to celebrate Dhanteras and Diwali with enthusiasm and joy.

