'Mari Yojana' portal to help set another example of good governance for Gujarat

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 22 (ANI): Good governance signifies inclusive development that ensures the holistic progress of any state or nation. It signifies empowering people by directing the benefits of development to the most marginalised person, promoting impartial growth.

The system of good governance introduced by the then Chief Minister of Gujarat and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being dedicatedly upheld by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Continuing this legacy, the Government of Gujarat, under his leadership, has launched the 'Mari Yojana' portal, according to a statement from a press release.

Developed by the Information Department in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre (NIC), this portal is a testament to Gujarat's commitment to transparent and effective governance.

The 'Mari Yojana' portal has been developed to provide citizens with seamless access to information about welfare schemes from various state government departments, all on a single digital platform.

This portal features details of over 680 schemes from both the central and state governments. It enables citizens to stay informed about applicable schemes and facilitates transparent and hassle-free access to the benefits they are entitled to.

As per the release, the portal would help gain comprehensive insights into government schemes through a unified digital platform.

Additionally, the portal would also streamline application procedures and make it easier to access scheme benefits and also enable citizens in remote areas to access the scheme details from their homes eliminating the need for frequent visits to the government offices.

Moreover, the portal would also serve as a vital link between the government and citizens, promoting convenience and fostering digital inclusion.

The portal provides comprehensive details on various government schemes, including summaries, eligibility criteria, benefits, required documents, and application processes, a statement from the press release said.

Citizens can search for schemes across sectors like education, health, and employment. Additionally, the portal offers personalized search options based on multiple criteria, making it easier for users to find relevant information.

The portal also allows citizens to verify their eligibility for schemes based on personal details and socio-economic factors. To ensure accessibility, information is available in both Gujarati and English. The user-friendly interface enables even those with minimal technical knowledge to use the platform effectively.

The portal is expected to positively impact the efficiency of benefit and service distribution across Gujarat.

By reducing delays in application processes, it will save time and resources for both the government and citizens.

Equal opportunities to access government benefits will be extended to people in the remotest areas. Transparency and accurate information will boost public trust in welfare programs.

An AI-powered chatbot is being developed for the 'My Yojana' Portal to help citizens with any queries related to state government schemes.

This chatbot will enable real-time access to comprehensive information on various schemes, including eligibility criteria, application processes, deadlines, and more, all in the user's preferred language.

'My Yojana' Portal is a significant step towards making government services more inclusive, transparent, and efficient. Streamlining the delivery of benefits through this digital platform, will enhance the transparency of government operations and foster trust between the government and citizens, ultimately strengthening good governance. (ANI)

