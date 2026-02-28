March to May: IMD forecasts above-normal number of heatwave days

​New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Above-normal number of heatwave days are likely over most parts of east and east-central India, many parts of southeast Peninsula and some parts of the northwest and west-central India during March to May, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest forecast outlook for the hot weather season.​

Above-normal heatwave days are likely over isolated regions of Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh during March 2026, it said.​

The IMD forecast said that during the upcoming hot weather season (March to May), above-normal maximum temperatures are very likely over most parts of the country.​

During March 2026, normal to above-normal rainfall is likely over many parts of the country, except northeast India and some parts of northwest and east-central India, where below-normal rainfall is likely, it said.

​During March 2026, monthly maximum temperatures are likely to be normal to below normal over many parts of India, except northeast India, adjoining east India, and some parts of the Western Himalayan region and central & Peninsular India, where above-normal maximum temperatures are likely, said the outlook.​

Above-normal monthly minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country, except some parts of Northwest India, the South Peninsula, and along the east coast, where normal to below-normal minimum temperatures are likely during March 2026, it said.​

During the season (MAM), above-normal minimum temperatures are very likely over most parts of the country, except in some parts of South Peninsular India and isolated regions of the remaining parts of the country, where normal to below-normal minimum temperatures are likely, it said.​

Since 2016, the India Meteorological Department, under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, has been issuing seasonal temperature outlooks for the country, covering both the hot and cold seasons. Simultaneously, IMD has been continuously enhancing the accuracy and reliability of its forecasting models, said a statement.​

At present, seasonal forecasts are generated using a newly developed Multi-Model Ensemble (MME)–based forecasting system.​

This approach integrates outputs from multiple coupled global climate models (CGCMs) developed by leading climate prediction and research centres worldwide, including IMD’s own Monsoon Mission Climate Forecast System (MMCFS) model, to improve forecast skill and robustness.​

The IMD has now prepared seasonal and monthly temperature forecast outlooks for the country for the upcoming hot weather season (March to May 2026), the statement said.

