Marathi will always remain a classical language: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that Marathi was a classical language in the past, is still so today, and will remain that in the future also.

“Language is a medium to keep culture alive. Every language in the country has given a cultural legacy. Since language is important in this cultural uplift, everyone should try to keep their own language, mother tongue and other languages alive.

"Marathi language was classical in the past, is still today, and will remain so in the future also,” he added.

He was speaking after the inauguration of Abhijat (classical) Marathi Bhasha Samman Diwas and Abhijat Marathi Bhasha Week.

“Respect for Marathi is our respect. It is the respect of the poets who sang Ovees (poetic meter used in Marathi poems for rhythmic prose) in the villages and in the house. It is the respect of Vasudev (who sings devotional songs for alms) who comes to Ramprahari (early morning). It is the respect of the aarti, bhajans and kirtans that echo from the temples. It is the respect of the tradition of saints, the poetry of the poets.

"It is the respect of all such thinkers, from the meaningful Deepika (commentary on the Bhagavad Gita) of Sant Dnyaneshwar to the philosophical thoughts of Babasaheb Ambedkar,” said the chief minister.

He further said that 25 per cent of the total number of libraries in the country are in Maharashtra and Marathi language has become rich because the Marathi people have tried to pass on the love of literature and ideas to the next generation.

“It is a matter of pride that the largest number of literary dictionaries are in Marathi language. At the same time, more than 200 literary conferences are held in Marathi every year. Marathi is the only language that expresses all kinds of ideas and provides various platforms,” he expressed.

CM Fadnavis said that in the digital age, literature and books worth crores of rupees are still being sold. Along with literature, there were theaters in different languages in the country today, but now it seems that there has been some relaxation in it. He added that Marathi fans and theatre workers have cultivated a rich Marathi theatre.

In his speech, the Minister of Marathi Language Uday Samant said that the government will continue to work to take Marathi to the global stage.

“Marathi is not just a language, it is the breath of Maharashtra's culture. The Maharashtra government will continue to work to take this language of Dnyaneshwar, Tukaram, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to the global stage,” he added.

“Due to the historical heritage of Dnyaneshwari, Tukaram Gatha, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Marathi language Rajkosh (reference book), the Central Government decided to give Marathi the classical language status. The respect of Maharashtra has been further enhanced,” he said.

Minister Samant said that a Marathi language centre will be established in the prestigious JNU in Delhi and a memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be built there.

Shirwade village near Nashik is being developed as a “book village”. A Marathi festival will be organised in rural areas in the name of Kusumagraj (leading Marathi writer V.V. Shirwadkar). He added that the world's first Global Marathi Language Centre will be built by purchasing the Maharashtra Mandal in London.

