Marathi medium helped my conceptual understanding in school: CJI Gavai

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai turned emotional on recalling the moment he fulfilled his father’s dream by becoming a judge and also highlighted on Sunday the benefits of studying in his Marathi mother tongue, claiming that it helped him in better conceptual understanding.

The CJI virtually held back his tears as he opened his heart at a lawyers’ event in Maharashtra, saying, “I am happy my father’s dream to see me become a judge has come true.”

The CJI, the first Buddhist to occupy the top post, fondly remembered his father and his early days in the legal profession at the 161st-anniversary celebrations of the Advocates Association of Western India (AAWI), an organisation he joined in 1983.

On Sunday, the CJI visited Chikitsak Samuh Shirodkar School in Girgaon, reminiscing about his childhood memories. Having studied from primary to secondary levels at this very institution, he expressed deep gratitude to the teachers who shaped his early life.

Speaking at the school, Chief Justice Gavai said, “Whatever height I have reached today, my teachers and this school have played a significant role in it. The education and values I received here gave direction to my life.”

“My journey in public speaking began on this very stage. Through speech competitions and cultural programmes, I gained confidence. It is because of those opportunities that I am what I am today,” he recalled.

The CJI added, “I studied in a Marathi-medium school. Studying in one's mother tongue helps in better conceptual understanding, and also instils strong values that stay with you for life.”

Justice Gavai toured the classrooms, library, and art section of the school, interacting warmly with his old classmates and reliving fond memories. The heartfelt tribute given by the students was a deeply emotional and proud moment for him. His visit was a matter of great honour and inspiration for the school.

Present on the occasion were Maharashtra’s Skill Development Minister and Mumbai City Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Bombay High Court Justice Madhav Jamadar, Chikitsak Samuh President Kishore Rangnekar, Secretary Dr Gurunath Pandit, Principal Sanchita Gawde, and other dignitaries.

Justice Gavai comes from a distinguished background. His father, Ramakrishna Suryabhan Gavai, was a prominent Ambedkarite leader and founder of the Republican Party of India (RPI).

Fondly known as Dadasaheb, the senior Gavai was also a member of the Lok Sabha from Amravati and served as the Governor of Bihar, Sikkim, and Kerala between 2006 and 2011 during the tenure of the Congress-led UPA government. He passed away in 2015, four years before his son’s elevation to the Supreme Court.

Justice Gavai was elevated as a Judge of the Supreme Court on May 24, 2019.

In the six years before his elevation, he was a part of around 700 Benches dealing with matters pertaining to a variety of subjects, including constitutional and administrative law, civil law, criminal law, commercial disputes, arbitration law, electricity law, education matters and environmental law.

He has authored around 300 judgments, including that of the Constitution Bench on various issues, upholding the rule of law and safeguarding the fundamental rights, human rights and legal rights of citizens.

Appointed as an Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court in November 2003, Justice Gavai became a permanent Judge in November 2005.

