Maori tribals from New Zealand visit Telangana's Medaram ahead of Jathara

Hyderabad, Jan 26 (IANS) Maori tribal representatives from New Zealand visited Medaram in Telangana’s Mulugu district on Monday, ahead of the Sammakka–Saralamma Jathara scheduled to begin on January 28.

Read More

On the occasion, the Maori delegation performed their traditional Haka dance, a powerful ceremonial performance traditionally used to motivate tribal warriors before going into battle.

According to officials, the visit by tribal representatives from New Zealand marked a unique moment of international tribal cultural exchange.

The vibrant performance drew the attention of devotees and visitors, adding a special cultural dimension to the Jathara, they said.

The visit of the Maori delegation is part of the Indo–New Zealand cultural exchange programme, undertaken at the initiative of Minister for Panchayat Raj, Seethakka.

She joined the Maori artists in their dance, encouraged them, and warmly welcomed the delegation.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Seethakka observed that tribal culture is universal in nature and that tribal communities across the world share a deep bond with nature and forests.

She said that such exchanges strengthen mutual understanding and respect among indigenous communities globally.

Later, the Maori delegation was taken for darshan of the tribal deities at Medaram.

The minister explained the significance of Sammakka and Saralamma in tribal traditions and culture and also felicitated the visiting guests as a mark of respect and goodwill.

The Sammakka–Saralamma Jathara, regarded as Asia’s largest and most unique tribal festival, is scheduled to be held from January 28 to 31.

More than 1.5 crore devotees from Telangana, as well as from Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Odisha, are expected to participate in the biennial fair.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma also referred to the tribal fair in his speech on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day.

He said that the State government has accorded utmost importance to the biennial Medaram Maha Jathara, sanctioning Rs 251 crore for permanent infrastructure while respecting tribal customs, in contrast to the temporary arrangements made in the past.

He added that over two crore devotees are expected to take part in the Jathara.

--IANS

ms/pgh