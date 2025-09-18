Maoists signal shift towards active politics in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Sep 18 (IANS) In a dramatic turn of events, Maoist insurgents in Chhattisgarh — long considered one of India’s most persistent internal security threats — have begun laying down arms and expressing a desire to join mainstream politics.

Reportedly, a letter purportedly issued by a banned Maoist organisation hints at a willingness to abandon armed struggle and engage in peace talks, even suggesting a move towards active political participation.

This shift, hailed by many as a historic moment in the decades-long battle against Naxalism, comes on the heels of intensified anti-Naxal operations and progressive rehabilitation policies introduced by the state government.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, in a post on his X handle, credited the newly-launched Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy 2025 and the ‘Niyed Nellanar’ scheme for instilling hope among former Maoists.

“Maoists are now abandoning the path of violence and returning to the mainstream,” he wrote, citing the surrender of 12 Naxalites in Narayanpur district — including two area committee members with a combined bounty of ₹18 lakh — as a sign of growing trust in the government’s efforts.

Each surrendered cadre has received an incentive cheque of ₹50,000 and will be granted full access to benefits under the Naxal eradication policy.

Since the current administration took office, a staggering 1,704 Maoists have surrendered, marking a significant dent in the insurgency’s strength.

The government has set an ambitious target to completely eradicate Naxalism by March 31, 2026. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also welcomed the shift, calling it a "positive change in attitude" of Maoists who have long posed a formidable challenge to India’s internal security.

However, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma urged caution, questioning the authenticity of the letter purportedly issued by the banned Maoist organisation.

Despite these developments, the state’s security apparatus remains vigilant.

In Kanker district, police have recently launched a campaign to flush out remaining insurgents by pasting posters of 44 most-wanted Maoists across several villages.

These posters include photographs, names, and bounty details, along with contact numbers for police officers.

Additional SP Akash Shrimal emphasised that villagers can confidentially share information and that those wishing to surrender can use the numbers provided to reach out directly.

--IANS

sktr/rad