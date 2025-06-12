Maoists demand Rs 5 lakh from local medicine trader in Bihar's Arwal district

Patna, June 12 (IANS) In a shocking turn of events, a handwritten pamphlet allegedly issued by a Maoist organisation has surfaced in Bihar’s Arwal district, demanding Rs 5 lakh from a local medical shop owner on Thursday.

The pamphlet was found pasted at Bhagat Singh Chowk, a high-security area located near the Superintendent of Police's (SP) office in Arwal town.

The incident has triggered widespread panic among traders, particularly in Arwal, Baidrabad, and adjoining marketplaces.

The pamphlet, allegedly issued in the name of a Maoist outfit, demanded that the amount be paid within five days.

The warning in the pamphlet stated that if the demand was not met within the stipulated time, the trader would face action in the form of bomb explosions or death.

This is not the first such threat to surface in the area.

Earlier such a note was pasted at the Arwal court premises, demanding levy from traders, but no concrete action was taken by the authorities.

Following the incident, district police swiftly removed the pamphlet and began an investigation.

However, concerns are mounting over the apparent ease with which such material could be displayed in a highly sensitive area.

Reacting sharply, Arwal MLA Mahanand Singh lashed out at the Bihar government, accusing it of deliberate inaction and trying to spread fear during the election season.

“This is a well-planned conspiracy by the ruling BJP to create panic in the region,” Singh said.

“Despite such a serious threat being pasted near the SP’s office, no one has been arrested. How can a pamphlet like this go unnoticed in such a busy and sensitive area?” he asked.

He further alleged that Maoist elements were being protected by leaders of the ruling party, adding that the administration has completely failed to uphold law and order in the district.

The SHO of Arwal police station confirmed the incident and stated, “The pamphlet was probably pasted in the night and we heard about it on Thursday morning. The investigation is currently underway.”

The SHO said that the pamphlet is under forensic examination, and a probe has been launched to verify the authenticity of the threat.

“We have urged locals not to panic. The security measures have been intensified across sensitive areas,” he said.

The incident has reignited debate around the resurgence of Maoist threats in central Bihar and raised serious questions about the preparedness of the administration.

