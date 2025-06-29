'Maoist, anarchist mentality': Delhi BJP chief on Kejriwal's call to storm PM House

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva trained his guns on the AAP on Sunday for opposing slum demolitions, slamming former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s call to storm PM House as another example of the latter’s anarchist and Maoist mentality.

Describing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rally of slum residents called by former chief minister Kejriwal at Jantar Mantar as a total flop, Sachdeva said Kejriwal is a two-faced leader shedding crocodile tears in the name of poor slum dwellers.

Today, he is projecting himself as a sympathiser of slum dwellers, but during the pandemic, he, instead of protecting them, forced them to vacate slums and return to their villages, said Sachdeva.

He stated that the call to attack the Prime Minister’s residence once again brought to light the dark, Maoist-like faces of Kejriwal and former Delhi minister Gopal Rai, and they must understand that there is no place for their words in a civilised society.

Sachdeva also hit out at AAP leaders, who addressed the rally, saying that their anarchic and unconstitutional character was exposed once again.

He said the Delhi government, led by Rekha Gupta government has worked diligently for all sections of society over the past five months, but the AAP is spreading rumours about the displacement of slum dwellers.

Accusing ‘frustrated’ Kejriwal of attempting to create instability in the city by spreading rumours, Sachdeva said, "If you look at the Delhi government's work in the past 100 days — whether it's launching the Ayushman scheme or other initiatives — we've worked to include every section of society.”

He said Kejriwal, instead of overcoming his frustration and despair after being rejected by Delhi's people, is resorting to a misleading rhetoric.

“If he wants to create unrest in Delhi through these statements, he should remember that there's a government here that will not allow any action based on rumours," he said.

Sachdeva said that for nearly a month, the entire AAP leadership had been spreading confusion, but the slum dwellers of Delhi rejected this false campaign.

Slum dwellers in the city are also questioning AAP leaders: “What have you done in 10 years to improve the lives of slum residents?”

The Delhi BJP chief also pointed out that about five months ago, after losing the elections, AAP leaders Kejriwal, Gopal Rai, and others, in the name of slum dwellers, incited their workers to storm the Prime Minister’s residence.

At that time, ordinary slum residents in Delhi were asking Kejriwal: “You’ve built a ‘Sheeshmahal’ for yourself in 10 years — why haven’t you allocated flats to the poor in buildings in places like Narela or Bawana?”

Sachdeva said that the BJP government is committed to giving a better life to slum dwellers who are compelled to live in hellish conditions along drains and railway tracks. “Just as we have resettled slum dwellers from Kalkaji, Jailorwala Bagh, Kalandar Colony, and Kathputli Colony, going forward, through the 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makan’ campaign, we will continue to provide new homes and better lives to slum residents,” said the Delhi BJP President.

--IANS

rch/uk