Many ruled 'Delhi' but only PM Modi ruling 'hearts of people': Acharya Shri Padmasagar Surishwarji Maharaj

Gandhinagar, March 31 (IANS) Acharya Shri Padmasagar Surishwarji Maharaj on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that while many have ruled Delhi, only he has truly ruled the hearts of the people.

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The remarks came after the Prime Minister met Acharya Shri Padmasagar Surishwarji Maharaj and sought his blessings during his visit to Gujarat.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Samrat Samprati Museum at Koba Tirth in Gandhinagar on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. He also toured the museum galleries, where he viewed rare artefacts and historical collections documenting the evolution of Jainism.

Praising the Prime Minister, Acharya Shri Padmasagar Surishwarji Maharaj said, “PM Modi has done a lot and continues to work for the welfare of citizens. His life, simplicity, dedication, and sense of purpose are remarkable. I can say many things, but words fall short in describing him. I would say he is ‘aadhe sadhu, aadhe grihastha'.”

Expressing his happiness after meeting the Prime Minister, he added, “I met him after a long time and felt overwhelmed. When I spoke to him privately, I felt very happy.”

Highlighting the Prime Minister’s leadership during challenging times, he said, “When there are conflicts and war-like situations, PM Modi works to safeguard the country so that the people are not affected by crises. I want to thank him for protecting citizens from difficulties.”

He further added, “During times of tension, he has given messages of peace and unity. There was a time when we looked up to other countries, but now the world looks at us. We have come a long way in terms of development, and I give full credit to PM Modi for this progress.”

Reflecting on cultural revival, the Acharya said, “‘Hamari Sanskriti so gayi thi.’ People were not aware of their true potential as citizens of ‘Arya Bhumi’. They did not fully understand our culture and Sanatan traditions. PM Modi has made efforts to reconnect people with their roots.”

He concluded by saying, “Many have come to power, but very few have ruled the hearts of the people. I wholeheartedly bless the Prime Minister and hope he continues to receive support, fulfils the aspirations of the people, and achieves all his goals.”

--IANS

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