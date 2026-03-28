Many multinational companies coming here: BJP MLA from Jewar points out employment opportunities brought by airport

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) BJP MLA from Jewar constituency, Dhirendra Singh, highlighted the employment prospects tied to the much-anticipated Noida International Airport at Jewar, Uttar Pradesh.

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Speaking to IANS, Singh said, “In terms of employment, so many multinational companies are coming here, and arrangements are being made for employment opportunities for women as well. Through the textile industries, this will be a major source of employment for skilled people across North India.”

His remarks underscore the transformative potential of the airport for the region, not just in terms of connectivity but also as a hub for industrial and economic growth.

Several industrial sectors, including textiles and manufacturing, are expected to flourish around the airport, providing jobs to thousands of local residents and boosting per capita income in the area.

Commenting on the airport project, the former CEO of the Yamuna Authority, Arunvir Singh, said, “This is a very big opportunity, and it is the dream and vision of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister. This is a matter of pride not just for Jewar and Uttar Pradesh, but for the entire country. When completed, it will be a major, exceptional, and high-quality project.”

The Noida International Airport, also referred to as Jewar Airport, is expected to play a key role in accelerating infrastructure development across western Uttar Pradesh and the NCR region. Beyond aviation, it is expected to catalyse investment, improve regional connectivity, and enhance lifestyle standards for residents of Gautam Buddha Nagar and neighbouring districts.

Phase I of the airport features a 3,900-metre runway and spans over 1,334 hectares. Domestic flight operations are expected to begin by late April, while the surrounding industrial and commercial ecosystem is anticipated to create employment and growth opportunities for tens of thousands of people in North India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate Phase I of the Noida International Airport on Saturday and address a public gathering, marking a landmark moment for India’s aviation sector and regional development in western Uttar Pradesh.

--IANS

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