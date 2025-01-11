Mansukh Mandaviya Applauds Youth Leadership at Viksit Bharat Young Dialogues 2025

New Delhi: Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday highlighted the participation of 3,000 young leaders in the Viksit Bharat Young Dialogues.

Mandaviya further expressed his happiness that the youths are brainstorming for the Viksit Bharat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dreams.

While speaking with the reporters, Mandaviya said, "Today, the Viksit Bharat Young Dialogues has started. I am happy that 3,000 youths have been chosen out of the 30 lakh participating in it. They are being mentored by eminent personalities like Anand Mahindra, Amitabh Kant and ISRO Chairman S Somnath."

"I am happy that the youths are brainstorming for the Viksit Bharat of PM Modi's dreams. Tomorrow, they will have presentations in front of the Prime Minister on how Viksit Bharat of the youth should be," he added.

Notably, the Department of Youth Affairs, under the leadership of Mansukh Mandaviya, successfully kickstarted the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue on January 10, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The event, a reimagination of the National Youth Festival, centred around celebrating youth leadership, successfully started today, marking the beginning of a transformative platform that brought together young leaders from across the country to engage in thematic discussions, creative competitions, and enriching experiences, all focused on the vision of a Viksit Bharat. The participants representing every State and UT of the country were selected after a rigorous selection process involving over 30,00,000 participants.

The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025 commenced with an inspiring orientation session that set a powerful tone for the three-day event. The session, attended by over 3,000 enthusiastic young leaders from across the nation, featured a motivating address by Secretary (Youth Affairs) Meeta Rajivlochan. Her speech resonated deeply with the participants, instilling a sense of responsibility and excitement about the pivotal role they play in shaping the future of India.

The Viksit Bharat Exhibition showcased youth-focused initiatives from State and Central Ministries, offering interactive experiences in education, skill development, entrepreneurship, and culture. Further, selected youth representatives from the various States presented their groundbreaking innovation projects.

After the events, attendees also embarked on an insightful excursion to the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, a landmark dedicated to India's rich history and governance, offering them a deeper understanding of the nation's leadership journey.

The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025 proved to be a milestone event in nurturing the next generation of leaders, thinkers, and innovators who will drive India toward becoming a developed nation.

Day 2 of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025 will begin with an inaugural session led by Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Minister of State Raksha Khadse, along with other dignitaries from the Ministry. (ANI)