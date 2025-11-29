Manoj Tiwari slams Madani’s ‘jihad’ comment; Mahant Raju Das calls it distorted thinking

New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) A controversy has erupted over the statement made by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH) chief Maulana Mahmood Madani. Responding to him, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari said that India is the safest country in the world for Muslims.

In his statement, Maulana Mahmood Madani described the current situation in the country as highly sensitive and concerning. He also alleged that a particular community is being deliberately targeted. Madani further said that whenever there is oppression, there will be jihad.

Manoj Tiwari said, “People who make such statements should be considered criminals.” He added that India is the safest nation in the world. According to him, such remarks only damage the image of their own community.

Meanwhile, Mahant Raju Das of Ayodhya’s Hanuman Garhi temple also countered Madani’s remarks. He said Madani’s thinking is flawed and claimed that people like him want India to become an Islamic nation.

Mahant Raju Das termed Maulana Mahmood Madani’s remarks as a product of a “corrupted mindset.”

Speaking to IANS, he said that the Maulana wants all citizens living in India to adopt Islam. “We are followers of tolerance, which is why people like Madani can express their views here,” he said.

He added that Maulana Mahmood Madani must understand that India is home not only to Muslims but also to Hindus, Sikhs, and people of many other faiths. The way Madani wants every person living in the country to be infused with Islamic ideology is completely unacceptable, he said.

Raju Das objected to Madani’s mention of halala, saying that the Maulana’s statement cannot be accepted under the current political circumstances.

“These people are trying to bring halala into the existing system, but it cannot be denied that such Islamic ideologies have only misled society. They are trying to deceive innocent people, but their attempts will not succeed in any way,” he said.

Objecting to Maulana Madani’s address, he asked why the number of people of other religions is decreasing in Muslim-majority countries.

“Why is their existence under threat? Why are the cultures of other faiths and sects in those countries endangered? Why are people of other religions safe only in India? Maulana Mahmood Madani must answer this and clarify his position,” he said.

