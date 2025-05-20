Manoj Jha slams Nitish govt after rats bit patient at Patna's NMCH

Patna, May 20 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha launched a scathing attack on the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on Tuesday, following a horrifying incident at the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), where rats chewed off five fingers of a differently-abled patient.

Expressing shock and outrage, Jha sarcastically remarked, "Are these rats or dinosaurs? The rats of Bihar are said to drink liquor, dig mountains, and even demolish bridges. What kind of rats are these?"

He also added, "This is not just about rodents -- it reflects the sheer incompetence of the government. The bigger question is: Does Nitish Kumar even know what's happening in hospitals like NMCH? If such incidents aren't reaching him, it's a matter of serious concern. If they are reaching him and he's still not reacting, then it's even more alarming."

The comments come after a shocking incident on Sunday, when Awadesh Prasad, a resident of Nalanda district who had undergone surgery at NMCH, had all five fingers of one hand bitten by rats while asleep in his hospital bed.

The incident triggered widespread condemnation, with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also criticising the state government, saying that the healthcare system has collapsed under the current administration.

Responding to the outrage, Bihar Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said, "The matter is under investigation, and action will be taken against the responsible staff. The government acts whenever such incidents occur, and the same will happen here."

The recurring rodent-related incidents at NMCH have once again raised concerns about hygiene, patient safety, and administrative accountability in government-run hospitals in Bihar.

The family and eyewitnesses have alleged that despite repeated complaints about the presence of rats, no concrete action was taken by hospital authorities.

This is not the first such case at NMCH.

Recently, rats allegedly nibbled the eye of a deceased patient in the hospital morgue.

Despite the public outcry, no accountability was fixed, and hospital sanitation remains severely compromised.

