Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges youth to register as voters on turning 18, says it will 'strengthen democracy'

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the youth of the nation to register as voters when they turn 18, thereby strengthening India's democracy and fulfilling their constitutional duty as citizens.

Read More

Addressing the 130th episode of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "Tomorrow, on January 26, we will celebrate our Republic Day. On this day, our Constitution came into force. This day gives us an opportunity to pay homage to the architects of the Constitution."

While noting that January 25, Sunday, is also an "important day", he said, "Today is the National Voters' Day. The voter is the soul of democracy. Generally, when someone turns 18, they become a voter; it is considered an ordinary stage in a person's life. However, this occasion is a very big milestone in an Indian's life. Hence, it is very important that we celebrate becoming a voter in the country."

"Just like we convey our best wishes on birthdays and celebrate them, similarly, whenever a young person becomes a voter for the first time, the entire neighbourhood, village or city should come together and congratulate him and distribute sweets. This will increase awareness about voting among people. Additionally, this will further strengthen the feeling of how important it is to be a voter," he said, addressing the first Mann Ki Baat episode of the year.

The Prime Minister also appreciated all those people who "remain connected" with the electoral process in the country and those who "work at the grassroots level to keep our democracy alive".

On National Voters' Day, urging youngsters to register themselves as a voter upon turning 18, PM Modi said, "The sense of duty that the Constitution expects from every citizen will be fulfilled, and it will also strengthen India's democracy."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi penned a letter to MY-Bharat volunteers and young people across India, urging them to celebrate the moment they become voters.

He said that to be a voter is the "greatest privilege and responsibility" in a democratic nation and urged educational institutions across the nation to celebrate when their students become voters.

The Prime Minister said that the new generation actively participates in making things happen with a 'Can Do' spirit and called on the youth to spread awareness about the importance of becoming a voter.

--IANS

sd/dpb