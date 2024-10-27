'Mann Ki Baat': PM Modi urges people to celebrate 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, Birsa Munda

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that his government will celebrate 150th birth anniversary of country's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and freedom fighter Birsa Munda, and urged the countrymen to become a part of the campaign.

PM Modi, while speaking during 115th episode of his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat, said, "The government has decided to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of these great personalities at the national level. I would urge all of you to become a part of this campaign."

PM Modi further said that both Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Birsa Munda were great men who had different challenges but their vision was the same.

"India has faced some challenges in every era. Today in Mann Ki Baat, I will discuss two such great heroes who had courage and foresight. The country has decided to celebrate their 150th birth anniversary. Sardar Patel's 150th birth anniversary year will begin on October 31. After this, Bhagwan Birsa Munda's 150th birth anniversary year will begin on November 15. Both these great men had different challenges but their vision was the same, 'Unity of the country'," PM Modi said.

He further recalled his visit to Ulihatu village in Jharkhand, the birthplace of Birsa Munda, on his birth anniversary last year.

"If you ask me what the most memorable moments of my life have been, I remember many incidents, but there is one moment that is very special. That moment was when, on the 15th of November last year, I had gone to Ulihatu village in Jharkhand, the birthplace of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, on his birth anniversary," he added.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' in Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also listened to PM Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' in Raipur. (ANI)