Manmohan Samal, Sujeet Kumar, BJP-backed Dilip Ray file nominations for RS polls

Bhubaneswar, March 5 (IANS) The president of Bharatiya Janata Party's Odisha unit Manmohan Samal, senior party leader Sujeet Kumar and BJP-backed independent candidate Dilip Ray on Thursday filed nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha polls.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy CMs K. V. Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, BJP Odisha in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar and other senior ruling party members were present during the filing of nomination by party candidates Samal and Kumar, as well as independent candidate Ray.

They submitted the nomination papers before the returning officer on the last day of nominations for the Rajya Sabha biennial polls on Thursday.

Speaking to the reporters after submitting his nomination, Samal said BJP has entered the contest with a clear focus on Odisha's development and national interest. He asserted that the party remains united and committed to strengthening the state's representation in Parliament.

"We are confident of success. Our priority is to raise issues related to Odisha’s development and ensure that the state gets its rightful share and attention at the national level," Samal said.

He added that the party will continue to work with dedication to fulfill the aspirations of the people of Odisha. Samal also dismissed opposition narratives and political speculation surrounding the Rajya Sabha elections, stating that the BJP is focused on constructive politics rather than rhetoric of ‘Secularism’ by the opposition.

The BJP president also asserted that party-backed independent candidate Ray would win the Rajya Sabha comfortably.

Following filing of nominations, former union minister and hotelier Ray said, "I want to thank the BJP party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Nitinjji (BJP national president Nitin Nabin), CM Mohan Majhi,Manmohan Samal for fully supporting me to fight this election. I filed nominations today and will start my campaign tomorrow. I sincerely hope to receive the same support I received in 2002 and emerge victorious in the elections."

Samal was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2000, while veteran politician Dilip Ray, who had served from 1996 to 2002, was re-elected to the Upper House in 2002, delivering a humiliating blow to then Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, as several BJD MLAs reportedly resorted to cross voting.

Meanwhile, senior party leader Sujeet Kumar whose tenure is coming to an end this April, has been nominated by the ruling BJP again for Rajya Sabha.

Speaking to media persons Kumar said, "I am thankful to the senior leaders who have placed their trust in me once again. I also express my heartfelt gratitude to my parents for their blessings and to all those who have supported and guided me throughout my journey."

