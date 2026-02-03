Manish Tewari raises questions over agricultural trade deal with US

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Congress MP from Chandigarh and former Union Minister Manish Tewari on Tuesday questioned the Central government regarding a potential agricultural trade agreement with the US.

Speaking to the media here, Tewari noted that statements coming from the US "indicated that India’s agricultural market is being opened to American agricultural products, which could create a highly worrying situation for the country’s farming sector".

He said that the US Agriculture Secretary Brooke L. Rollins publicly congratulated President Donald Trump, stating that India’s market had been opened for American agricultural products, stressing that such statements raise major concerns about the future of farmers.

Tewari noted that "this is an extremely serious issue for the agriculture sector. If the US Agriculture Secretary is claiming that India’s market has been opened to American agricultural products, then the government should present the complete truth before the nation".

He said that his party has brought an adjournment motion in the Parliament over this demand and that a detailed discussion on this issue "is necessary in the Parliament so that the country can know what was actually decided during talks with President Trump".

He said that all facts and terms of any such discussions should be placed before the House. An open debate should be held so that the truth can come out.

Expressing concern over the potential impact on farmers, the Congress MP said that statements from the US Agriculture Secretary and President Trump are increasing apprehensions that "if any agricultural trade deal is finalised, it may have a direct and negative impact on the country’s farming sector. The government must clarify what steps have been taken to safeguard farmers’ interests".

He asserted that any compromise with farmers’ interests will not be accepted, and the government must respond to the entire matter with full transparency.

