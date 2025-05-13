Manish Sisodia raises questions on Pahalgam attack, ceasefire

Chandigarh, May 13 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia, on Tuesday, raised questions about the Pahalgam attack and the sudden ceasefire announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He demanded clarification from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on doubts and questions arising from the ceasefire decision.

Sisodia told the media here that after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, there was widespread anger among the people of the country.

Subsequently, on May 7, the Indian Army successfully conducted Operation Sindoor, destroying terrorist hideouts in Pakistan. This gave the people of the country hope for justice and a sense of relief.

The senior AAP leader said: "The Armed forces were continuously taking action against Pakistan and were in a strong position in the fight. However, the Indian government suddenly announced a ceasefire, leaving the entire nation surprised and raising several questions and doubts in people's minds."

"Neither the government nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed these questions in his speech on Monday, despite people expecting him to clarify all doubts about the ceasefire," Sisodia added.

Instead, he (Prime Minister Modi) only made lofty statements, the AAP leader said.

In his speech, the Prime Minister said, "After India's aggressive actions, Pakistan started looking for ways to escape and pleaded with the Indian Army to end the tensions. On the afternoon of May 10, after being severely beaten, the Pakistani Army contacted our DGMO and assured us that Pakistan would no longer engage in terrorist activities or military actions. We then suspended our counteroffensive."

However, Sisodia said, the critical question here is: When the entire nation and the Opposition were standing with the government, the Army was in a strong position, and you yourself admit that Pakistan is a terrorist state, why did you suddenly agree to a ceasefire? The second question is, "If Pakistan was unable to counter our airstrikes and was begging to end the tensions, why did you not demand that the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack be handed over to India?"

Sisodia expressed shock, saying, "It is surprising that Pakistan folded its hands, and Modiji agreed. I want to ask, when Pakistani terrorists sent by Pakistan were brutally killing people in Pahalgam and our sisters were begging them with folded hands to spare their husbands, saying, 'Don't take away my sindoor', but the terrorists showed no mercy and brutally murdered their husbands, how could you agree to their request after just one plea?"

The third question posed by Sisodia is, "If the Prime Minister did agree to the ceasefire, why didn't he call Pakistan's Prime Minister and have a written agreement signed, like the 1972 pact?

The fourth question is, "How did US President Donald Trump announce the ceasefire half an hour before Indian officials made the announcement? Trump claimed that he forced both countries into a ceasefire by threatening to halt trade. Why did the Prime Minister not address Trump's statement in his speech?"

"When the culprits of the Pahalgam attack and those four terrorists were not even caught, when and how will justice be served to the victim women?" Sisodia asked and said the citizens have a right to know the truth.

He said that the Prime Minister's silence indicates that something is amiss, and this silence cannot be tolerated in such a matter.

--IANS

vg/khz