Manish Sharma appointed in-charge of Indian Youth Congress

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) Congress has appointed youth leader Manish Sharma as the In-Charge of the Indian Youth Congress, with immediate effect on Thursday.

The official statement has been issued in this regard by the AICC General Secretary and Congress MP K.C. Venugopal.

Venugopal stated, "The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing In-Charge Krishna Allavaru. A new chapter begins! Heartiest congratulations to Manish Sharma ji on taking charge as In-Charge, Indian Youth Congress. Deep gratitude to Shri Krishna Allavaru ji for his years of mentorship, guidance, and commitment to the youth movement."

The outgoing In-Charge Krishna Allavaru is currently the In-Charge of party affairs in Bihar state, which is shortly going to the polls.

Manish Sharma has had a long association with the Congress party. For about fourteen years, he has been handling the internal election process of the party’s student wing, NSUI, and the youth wing, Youth Congress.

Before entering active politics, Manish Sharma completed his engineering studies in Bhopal and worked abroad for some time.

A resident of Ashoknagar near Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, Manish Sharma was once considered by Rahul Gandhi, around eight years ago, for the post of NSUI president.

According to sources, during an NSUI meeting at that time, Rahul Gandhi had remarked that he saw Mahatma Gandhi’s DNA in Manish. However, due to internal opposition, Rahul could not appoint him to the position he had intended.

Manish Sharma has now been appointed as the in-charge of the Youth Congress, replacing Krishna Allavaru, who is currently the in-charge of Bihar.

Krishna had been handling Youth Congress responsibilities for nearly eight years. Even after becoming the Bihar in-charge, he continued to hold an additional charge of the Youth Congress.

Interestingly, the timing of the party’s announcement relieving Krishna Allavaru of Youth Congress responsibilities, amid the Bihar elections, has drawn attention.

--IANS

mka/dan