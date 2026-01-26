Manipur’s unity, resilience strengthen India’s national fabric: Governor Bhalla

Imphal, Jan 26 (IANS) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Monday said that the state, with its rich cultural heritage, unity in diversity and indomitable spirit, has consistently played a significant role in strengthening the fabric of the nation.

In his Republic Day message, the Governor said that the courage, resilience and talent of the people of Manipur, particularly in the fields of sports, arts, culture and public service, continue to inspire the entire country.

He said that Republic Day marks a historic moment when the Constitution of India came into force on January 26, 1950, establishing the nation as a sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic republic.

The day, he said, serves as an occasion to reaffirm unwavering faith in the constitutional values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, which form the foundation of the nation.

“As we celebrate Republic Day, let us collectively resolve to uphold the ideals enshrined in our Constitution, strengthen peace and harmony, and work with dedication towards inclusive development and social justice,” the Governor said.

He added that the occasion should renew the collective commitment to nation-building and to ensuring progress, dignity and equal opportunities for all citizens.

The northeastern state joined the nation in celebrating the 77th Republic Day, with the Governor unfurling the National Flag and taking the salute from various march-past contingents at the historic Kangla Fort.

Later, the Governor unfurled the Tricolour amid the playing of the National Anthem and took the salute from 67 march-past contingents, including band contingents and mounted police, commanded by the Commandant of 8th Manipur Rifles N. Madhunimai Singh.

As many as 14 cultural troupes and tableaus representing different government departments also participated in the parade.

Delivering the vote of thanks at the 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles Parade Ground, Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel said that the Constitution guarantees fundamental rights that uphold the dignity and freedom of every citizen.

He said that citizenship entails both privileges and responsibilities, including respect for the rule of law, preservation of national unity, promotion of harmony, protection of public property and contribution to the nation’s progress, while remembering fundamental duties.

This harmonious balance of rights and duties remains a source of enduring pride for all Indians, he said.

The Chief Secretary expressed gratitude to the people of Manipur for their cooperation, resilience and faith in democratic institutions, which he said remain the true foundation of the Republic.

Goel appealed to the people to renew their commitment to the ideals of the Constitution, strengthen peace and harmony, advance inclusive and sustainable development, and work together for a prosperous, united and resilient Manipur within a strong and vibrant India.

The Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, MLAs, the Security Advisor, the Director General of Police, and senior civil and police officials also attended the celebrations.

