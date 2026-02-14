Manipur to develop world-class polo ground in Imphal : CM Khemchand Singh

Imphal, Feb 14 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Saturday announced that the state government is committed to developing a world-class polo ground at Lamphelpat in Imphal West district.

Attending the closing ceremony of the 2nd Dr Ksh. Chourjit Singh Inter-District Polo Tournament 2026 at Mapal Kangjeibung, the Chief Minister said, it is well known that the game of polo originated in Manipur.

The Imphal Polo Ground -- Mapal Kangjeibung -- is regarded as one of the oldest polo grounds in the world. The tournament was organised by the Manipur Horse Riding and Polo Association (MHRPA).

Singh further stated that he has been informed that the existing Mapal Kangjeibung Polo Ground does not meet the necessary standards required to host international matches.

“The state government is committed to developing a world-class polo ground on a 32-acre plot of land earmarked at Lamphelpat in Imphal West district,” he said.

Reiterating his unwavering commitment to the initiative, the Chief Minister assured that he would visit the proposed site on Sunday for an inspection, accompanied by concerned officials and members of the Manipur Horse Riding and Polo Association, to deliberate on the modalities for the development of the polo ground.

The final match of the tournament began with the ceremonial throw-in of the polo ball by the Chief Minister. Altogether, 10 teams competed in the tournament. The final match was played between X Polo Club and Chingkheihunba Polo Club.

The closing ceremony was attended by family members of Dr Ksh. Chourjit Singh, President of MHRPA H. Deleep Singh, Technical Chairman MHRPA N. Bedajeet Singh, Ksh. Lakshaheb Singh, students, and others.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister attended the observance of the 31st Martyrdom Anniversary of Saheed Madhumangal at Jawaharlal Nehru Manipur Dance Academy, where he paid rich floral tributes.

Earlier, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla said that the state is the birthplace of Sagol Kangjei, the original and living form of modern polo, and that the game is an inseparable part of Manipur’s cultural heritage and identity.

