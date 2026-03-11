Manipur: Tension in Ukhrul as over 20 Naga civilians detained

Imphal, March 11 (IANS) Tension remained high in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Wednesday after at least 20 Tangkhul Naga civilians travelling along the Ukhrul-Imphal route were reportedly detained by people belonging to another community, officials said.

A police official confirming the incident said the civilians were reportedly held at Shangkai village, about 5 km from Litan Police Station.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh expressed profound concern over the distressing situation along the Ukhrul-Imphal road, where innocent civilians have reportedly been held captive in the area under Litan Police Station.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said the Chief Minister appealed to those responsible to uphold the highest traditions of humanity and ensure the safe and unconditional release of all civilians at the earliest.

He assured the families of the victims and the public that the government is treating the matter seriously and will take all necessary steps to bring the culprits involved in such a cowardly act to justice.

Singh reiterated that the government is committed to ensuring the safety of every citizen of Manipur.

The Chief Minister directed senior police and administrative officials to coordinate immediate efforts to closely monitor the situation and secure the release of all civilians. He also appealed to all Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and stakeholders to help calm the situation.

The Chief Minister warned that stringent action would be taken against those responsible for any unlawful act and urged all to shun violence.

Meanwhile, in February, ethnic clashes over territorial disputes erupted between members of the Kuki and Tangkhul Naga communities at Litan Sareikhong, resulting in the torching of more than 30 houses belonging to both communities.

Tangkhul is the largest Naga tribe in Manipur and is mainly inhabited across five to six districts of the state.

The Tangkhul Naga Long (Working Committee), the apex body of the Tangkhul Nagas in Manipur, issued a two-hour ultimatum for the safe release of more than 20 Naga passengers allegedly kidnapped at Shangkai village, a Kuki-inhabited village in Ukhrul district, on Wednesday by suspected Kuki militants.

A huge contingent of security forces, led by senior police officials, rushed to the area and launched a combing operation to rescue the captives and apprehend the suspected kidnappers.

The Shangkai Village Authority appealed to the government and concerned authorities to urgently intervene to ensure the safety and release of its villagers currently detained, and to locate the missing individuals at the earliest.

The village authority further urged the authorities to take immediate steps to prevent further escalation and restore peace and security in the area.

