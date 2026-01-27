Manipur: Tension erupts after houses, huts burnt; security forces launch operations

Imphal, Jan 27 (IANS) Tension prevailed in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district after three houses and four makeshift huts were set ablaze, prompting security forces to launch operations in the affected area, officials said on Tuesday.

A police official said investigations are underway into the incident, which occurred at K. Songlung Part II village, located around 23 km from Kangchup Police station in the tribal-dominated Kangpokpi district.

Pro-Meitei organisations alleged that suspected cadres of the Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF–Kamson) were involved in setting fire to the structures on Monday.

Residents said that a Gypsy vehicle was also completely gutted in the fire, while a Jeep and some other vehicles were partially damaged. Paddy, food grains, gas cylinders and other household items stored inside the houses were also destroyed.

Following the incident, a joint meeting of the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) and the United Naga Council (UNC) unequivocally condemned the burning of houses in broad daylight, stating that the act caused panic among residents and led to significant loss of property.

The two apex tribal bodies appealed to all communities and stakeholders to maintain peace and refrain from any form of inter-community violence. They also cautioned against the spread of rumours and false propaganda on social media that could create animosity and tension.

The joint meeting expressed solidarity with the affected families and urged authorities to ensure immediate relief and justice.

Meanwhile, the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), the apex body of the Kuki-Zo tribal community, also strongly condemned the incident, stating that the arson occurred on a day when the nation was celebrating the 77th Republic Day.

In a statement, the KZC said that for the Kuki-Zo people, the day marked another dark episode of violence and insecurity, alleging that since May 3, 2023, over 7,000 Kuki-Zo houses have been burnt and more than 150 lives lost.

The statement further claimed that despite the imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur, targeted attacks on the Kuki-Zo community continue, highlighting what it termed a failure of governance and security.

The KZC also noted that the Zeliangrong United Front (Kamson) has claimed responsibility for burning K. Songlung village, citing alleged poppy cultivation and land-related issues.

It maintained that such matters should be addressed through lawful authorities such as the police and district administration.

Terming the act as taking the law into one’s own hands, the KZC demanded immediate deployment of additional security forces, adequate compensation for the affected families, and swift arrest and punishment of those responsible.

In a separate statement, the Foothills Naga Co-ordination Committee (FNCC) said that as part of efforts to combat illicit poppy cultivation, the Zeliangrong United Front claimed to have dismantled and razed at least three farmhouses near the Waphong Inthan area.

The FNCC claimed that the structures were allegedly being used by individuals engaged in large-scale poppy cultivation.

