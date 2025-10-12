Manipur student bodies, CSOs slam demolition of historic Redlands Building in Shillong

Imphal, Oct 12 (IANS) Six prominent students’ bodies and many Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on Sunday condemned the demolition of Shillong’s iconic Redlands Buildings, also called Manipuri Rajbari.

According to the historians, the controversial Manipur Merger Agreement was signed on September 21, 1949, between Maharaja Bodhachandra Singh and representatives of the Union of India in this historic Redlands Building, constructed in the 1940s in Meghalaya capital Shillong.

After the merger agreement, the erstwhile princely state of Manipur merged with the Indian Union in October 1949.

The Redlands Building was once the Shillong residence of the erstwhile king Maharaja Bodhachandra Singh. Six major student organisations of Manipur on Sunday vehemently condemned the demolition of the historic Redland Building in Shillong last week, calling it an attempt to erase the state’s history, identity, and political legacy.

The student bodies including Manipur Students’ Federation (MSF), Democratic Students’ Alliance of Manipur (DESAM), All India Manipuri Students’ (AIMS), cautioned authorities against actions that undermine the heritage and political identity of the erstwhile nation.

Hijam Roshan, co-convenor of the six-student body alliance, stated the Manipur government’s Planning and Development Authority’s (PDA) clarification that the proposal for renovation or construction of a replica of the Redlands Building had been approved by the North Eastern Council (NEC) in July 2023.

He questioned why the Arts and Culture Department of the state government remained silent on the matter despite its national importance and state’s heritage.

Roshan said categorically said that the student bodies will not let this go unchallenged. He raised concerns about a possible hidden agenda behind the demolition of the heritage structure and vowed that the students’ organisations would continue to demand accountability.

The student bodies called for transparency in decision making related to heritage sites and urged the government to respect and preserve Manipur’s historical and political legacy.

On the other hand, leaders of many CSOs including Peoples’ Organisation Manipur (IPOM), Meitei Pangal Council Manipur (MPCM), Manipur Peoples’ Front and World Meitei Organisation (WMO) on Sunday jointly condemned the act as an “insult to the people of Manipur".

Vice President of IPOM, Chandramani Khuman, said the demolition of the historic structure deeply tied to Manipur’s political history, without consulting the public reflects a grave disregard for the sentiments of the people.

Slamming the Art and Culture Department of the state government for its lack of transparency, Khuman told the media that the department should have informed the public about any developmental works being taken up at the historic Redland site in Shillong.

“This iconic building is not just a structure; it is a part of the history and identity of Manipur. Bulldozing of such an important building without public knowledge or discussions is unacceptable,” the IPOM leader said.

Reacting to the PDA’s clarification that a replica of the Redland Building would be reconstructed using salvaged materials, Khuman termed the explanation “unacceptable and casual".

He said such justifications only add to the people’s anger rather than addressing their concerns. IPOM leader said that since the building has already been knocked down, the PDA must now come forward with its clear plan, proposed replica and timeline for the rebuilding of the new structure.

Terming the demolition of the Redlands Buildings as a “historical blunder", the CSOs jointly demanded the accountability from the PDA, the implementing agency, and the Department of Art and Culture.

The CSOs said that the government must ensure involvement of people and transparency in planning any future decisions concerning heritage structures of Manipur’s political and cultural legacy.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, who is also the President of the National People’s Party (NPP), last week visited Imphal to assess the ongoing ethnic crisis in Manipur.

While talking to the media, Sangma categorically denied any involvement of his government, stating that no permission had been granted by the Meghalaya government for the demolition.

Despite repeated appeals from heritage groups and former Union Minister Minister of state for External Affairs and Education, Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh to preserve the site, the building was torn down, reportedly to make way for a new Manipur Bhavan.

The move has triggered widespread condemnation from various organisations, including Meitei Heritage Society, historians, scholars, and citizens and experts who describe the demolition as an irreparable loss to Manipur’s political and cultural heritage.

Congress’ Lok Sabha Member from Inner Manipur parliamentary constituency, Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, expressed his deep concern over the demolition of the historic Redlands Building, termed it a direct assault on the dignity and history of Manipur.

“It’s very sad. I felt that we did not know how to take care of our historical heritage. The Redlands Building is a part of Manipur’s history, even though it is located outside the state,” Akoijam had told the media. It is related not only to the history of Manipur but also to the history of India and how the nation came into being in 1947 as a post-colonial state, the parliamentarian said and demanded the restoration and reconstruction of the Redlands Building in its original model. The government of India should declare and preserve it as a National Heritage site, he added.

