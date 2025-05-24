'Manipur' signage removal row: Meitei apex body to launch 2nd phase of agitation

Imphal, May 25 (IANS) After a 48-hour shutdown, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), the Meitei community apex body, will start their second phase of agitation from Sunday in protest against the removal of the state’s name from a government bus on May 20.

The COCOMI on Saturday announced a series of intensified agitations, including a daily gherao at the main gate of the Governor’s bungalow starting on Sunday.

COCOMI Convenor, Khuraijam Athouba said that after consultation with constituent organisations, the organisation has resolved to escalate the agitation as the demand for a public apology from the Governor (Ajay Kumar Bhalla) over the May 20 Gwaltabi incident remained unresolved.

He also said that the COCOMI would not engage in any dialogue with the Governor until he issues a public apology for the events of May 20.

The Meitei body also demanded the resignation of Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh, Security Advisor to the government Kuldiep Singh and Director General of Police Rajiv Singh holding them responsible for failing to protect the dignity and integrity of the state of Manipur.

On the same demands, the COCOMI sponsored 48-hour shutdown crippled normal life in five to six districts in Manipur's Valley region from Wednesday midnight to Friday midnight.

The issue arose after a media team, en route to cover the opening ceremony of the five-day-long Shirui Lily Festival in Ukhrul district on May 20, was forced to return to Imphal, allegedly after some security personnel blocked their bus at Gwaltabi in Imphal East district.

The All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU) and the Editors Guild Manipur (EGM), in a joint letter to Governor said that the security personnel instructed the media team to hide the “Manipur State Transport Corporation” signage on the front of the bus carrying 20 journalists and some Information Department officials.

The AMWJU and the EGM in protest against the incident organised a “pen down” protest on Wednesday against the “disrespectful behaviour” by the security personnel towards the press and the people of Manipur.

The Congress, its Lok Sabha member Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, BJP’s Rajya Sabha member from Manipur Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba, former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and many other leaders and organisations protested the incident.

In view of the 5-day long (May 20 to 24) Shirui Lily Festival in Ukhrul district, the Manipur government has taken huge security measures after reported threats by some individuals and organisations to the Meitei community against entering Kuki tribal-dominated areas during the festival.

Shirui Lily Festival, mostly organised by the Meitei community, is celebrated in honour of the state flower, the Shirui Lily.

