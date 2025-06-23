Manipur: Radical outfit leader held for murder of differently-abled man

Imphal, June 23 (IANS) Manipur Police arrested a leader of Meitei radical outfit Arambai Tenggol was arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder of a differently-abled person in Imphal West district earlier this month, an official said on Monday.

A senior official said that the police arrested the main accused Longjam Khaba Singh (35), alias Boi, for his reported involvement in the murder of Md Chesam Abdul Kadir from Mongsangei Makha Leikai Arubam Leikai in Imphal West district.

So far 10 persons, including Khaba Singh, have been arrested in connection with the murder. Abdul Kadir, who belongs to the Meitei Pangal (Muslim) community, went missing on the midnight of June 11 and his body was later found buried at Samurou Naorem in Imphal West district triggering widespread protests.

The police exhumed the body on June 17 in the presence of an executive magistrate, forensic team and family members. Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla last assured appropriate legal action against the murder of 29-year-old physically challenged Abdul Kadir.

A Raj Bhavan official said that a delegation led by National People’s Party (NPP) MLA Khuraijam Loken Singh, along with representatives of the Joint Action Committee, met the Governor and urged him to take stern action against the perpetrators.

The delegation submitted a memorandum to Bhalla highlighting the urgent need to apprehend the accused promptly and to ensure that justice is delivered swiftly and transparently.

A total of five vehicles have been seized earlier in connection with the case.

Abdul Kadir was reportedly accused of theft and assaulted by some people, following which he was reported missing.

Meanwhile, the incident has sparked outrage across the state, particularly among the Meitei Pangal (Muslim) community.

The Manipur Meitei Pangal Welfare Organisation (MMWO) has strongly condemned the alleged kidnapping and murder of Abdul Kadir.

MMWO Secretary General Firoz Khan urged the government to arrange for stringent punishment for those involved in the incident. Various other organisations termed the act a “heartless crime” and linked it to a disturbing pattern of violence, including killings, abductions, and extortion, reported in Manipur’s valley region over the past two years.

They have appealed to the Governor and the Centre for immediate intervention to ensure justice for the victim.

--IANS

sc/pgh