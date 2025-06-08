Manipur Police urge people not to support shutdown called by civil society groups

Imphal, June 9 (IANS) Amid the fresh violence over the arrest of members of Meitei radical outfit Arambai Tenggol, Manipur police on Sunday night urged the people not to support any shutdown called by the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).

In a statement, the Manipur police appealed to the public and peace-loving citizens not to support the call for such protests in connection with the arrests of individuals involved in unlawful and criminal activities.

Manipur Police have been putting all its efforts in maintaining peace and tranquility in the state, it said. Manipur police also appealed to the people not to believe in rumour and be aware of false videos.

“Any circulations of unfounded videos etc. may be confirmed from the rumour free number of the Central Control Room. Also, there are many fake posts being circulated in social media. It is hereby cautioned that uploading of such fake posts in social media would face legal action. Further, an appeal is made to the public to return the looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or nearest security forces immediately,” the statement said.

Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol has called a 10-day shutdown in Manipur from Sunday to protest against the arrest of their members by central law enforcing agencies.

It said that Ashem Kanan Singh (46) was arrested by CBI in Imphal on Saturday. Singh was a Head Constable in Manipur Police till he was terminated from service on March 3 (2025) for his involvement in various criminal activities including cross-border smuggling of arms.

He was arrested for his criminal activities which include several acts of grave nature and involvement in unlawful activities and criminal cases registered against him, the statement said.

Following his arrest, protests erupted from the evening of Saturday in the Imphal valley areas of Manipur and the state Police and other security forces brought the situation under control.

In the corresponding period, NIA has arrested three insurgents in a case related to a deadly attack on security forces that had killed two police commandos and injured several others in Moreh under Tengnoupal district on January 17 last year (2024).

One Thangminlen Mate, a member of Kuki Inpi Tengnoupal (KIT) insurgent was apprehended on May 19 (2025) in southern Assam’s Silchar.

Two other accused who were part of the gang who executed the deadly attack -- Kamginthang Gangte, a member of the Kuki National Army (KNA) and Hentinthang Kipgen alias Thangneo Kipgen, associated with the Village Volunteers group in Churachandpur district -- were arrested by NIA on June 6 from Manipur.

After the attack on January 17 last year, the Manipur police officials had said that armed militants orchestrated a violent attack on the state forces, employing firearms and explosives in Moreh under Tengnoupal district.

In the incident, one personnel of 6th Manipur Rifles Wangkhem Somorjit Meetei and other personnel of 10th Manipur Rifles Takhellambam Sieleshwor Singh were martyred in the attack by the armed militants at Moreh, bordering Myanmar. In the attack six other police personnel also sustained injuries, they had said.

Both 6th Manipur Rifles and 10th Manipur Rifles are Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB). Meanwhile, a police official said that the security forces have arrested three militants from Thoubal and Imphal East district during the past 24 hours.

