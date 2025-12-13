Manipur: Petrol pumps shut across Imphal Valley over extortion threats

Imphal, Dec 13 (IANS) Petrol pumps across Manipur’s Imphal Valley, covering five districts, remained closed on Saturday in protest against alleged extortion demands and security threats from “some groups,” officials said.

A police official said that the fuel outlets were shut a few days after a hand grenade was found near a petrol pump at Koirengei in Imphal West district.

Petrol pump owners claimed that the explosive device was placed as a threat after extortion demands were not met.

Sources, however, said that the hand grenade was recovered from inside the toilet of a petrol pump at Koirengei.

The explosive device was reportedly concealed along with a letter warning of dire consequences if the demands of a particular group were not fulfilled.

A petrol pump owner said that fuel outlets provide essential public services and should not be targeted by any group or individual with malicious intent. Petrol pump owners told the media that repeated threats forced them to shut down their outlets as a precautionary measure, leading to an immediate suspension of transport fuel retail services across the Valley.

The Manipur Petroleum Dealers Fraternity (MPDF) strongly condemned the threats and alleged extortion demands, stating that petrol pumps are public service establishments and should not be subjected to intimidation, coercion, or any form of obstruction.

An MPDF spokesperson said that petrol and diesel prices are fixed by the government, leaving no scope for selling fuel at higher rates to meet illegal demands.

The organisation warned that forced payments would impose an unsustainable financial burden on fuel dealers, potentially driving many into bankruptcy and disrupting essential services.

Petrol pump owners also appealed to the state government and concerned authorities to take firm action against armed miscreants involved in extortion and to ensure adequate security for fuel station operators across Manipur.

Due to the shutdown of the majority of petrol pumps, long queues of vehicles were seen outside a few outlets that briefly opened before also shutting down.

The closure severely affected private and public transport services, as well as essential service providers, raising concerns over mobility and the supply of essential commodities.

Residents reported significant difficulties in commuting to workplaces, educational institutions and markets owing to the unavailability of fuel.

No official clarification was issued during the day, though sources linked the shutdown to prevailing law-and-order concerns and operational challenges faced by fuel dealers.

