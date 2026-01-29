Manipur officials call for responsible digital journalism at state's first media conclave

Imphal, Jan 30 (IANS) Senior Manipur government officials have urged the media to refrain from publishing unverified news that could adversely impact society, stressing the need for responsible and fact-based journalism in the digital era.

Addressing the first Manipur Digital Media Conclave 2026 on Thursday, state's Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) Director Ahanthem Subhash Singh highlighted the harmful effects of unverified reporting, saying that such news can tarnish an individual's image and cause mental distress.

He noted that journalism today is no longer confined to print media, adding that digital journalism has enabled news to be disseminated globally with ease.

However, he said that producing fast, factual and responsible content has become a major challenge in the digital age, as digital platforms hold significant influence in shaping public perception.

The DIPR Director also raised concerns over whether some individuals identifying as digital journalists are functioning primarily as content creators for monetisation.

"Digital journalists should use the power available to them to produce genuine reporting and disseminate fact-based news, rather than working solely for likes or views on social media platforms," he said.

Singh emphasised that independent journalism is crucial, particularly at a time when paid news is increasingly being circulated.

He said that journalists have a vital role in countering such content and safeguarding the credibility of the profession.

Sharing his personal experiences, Singh mentioned that positive news and government achievements sometimes go unpublished.

Suggesting the introduction of a Journalism Award for coverage of useful government schemes that benefit the public, he said such reporting would help raise awareness about existing schemes.

He also expressed his willingness to sponsor the proposed award.

Former DIPR Director and incumbent Joint Secretary of Manipur's Tribal Affairs and Hills Department, Ngangom Uttam Singh, said that social media has become highly influential, with a large section of the public relying on it for information.

He cautioned against irresponsible or unethical reporting, saying that unverified news can cause harm to individuals, society, government departments and even the administration as a whole.

He added that while journalism has the potential to create a significant positive impact, mistakes and misinformation can lead to serious consequences.

During the conclave, awards were presented in various categories.

The Digital Journalist of the Year Award was conferred on Vangamla Salle of East Mojo; the Promising Digital Journalist Award went to Naorem Tanoranjan of Echel News Network; the Distinguished Service in Digital Journalism Award was presented to Sobhapati Samom; the Best Credible Digital Media Page/Channel Award was awarded to Wari Singbul; and the Jury's Choice Digital Journalism Award was conferred on Rebika Moirangthem of HY News.

