Manipur: Ministry expansion likely after budget session

Imphal, March 1 (IANS) The expansion of the Council of Ministers led by Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh is likely to take place after the upcoming Budget session of the state Assembly, BJP sources said on Sunday.

Chief Minister Khemchand Singh was sworn in as the Manipur Chief Minister on February 4 after President's Rule was revoked in the state.

Along with him, four other MLAs took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers and Cabinet Ministers.

However, the Khemchand Singh-led Ministry is yet to be fully constituted, with seven ministerial berths still vacant.

BJP MLA Nemcha Kipgen, who belongs to the Kuki community, and Loishi Dikho of the Naga People's Front (NPF) took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers along with CM Khemchand Singh.

BJP MLA Govindas Konthoujam and Khuraijam Loken Singh of the National People's Party were sworn in as Cabinet Ministers.

Former Minister Nemcha Kipgen, the lone woman Minister in Manipur, took oath virtually as Deputy Chief Minister from Manipur Bhavan in New Delhi due to security reasons.

A senior BJP leader said that the expansion of the Council of Ministers would "definitely" take place after the Budget session of the Manipur Assembly, which is expected to be convened after the Holi festival.

On February 5, a one-day session of the state Assembly was held, during which Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla addressed the House.

Earlier, Chief Minister Khemchand Singh underscored that restoring peace and normalcy in the violence-hit state is a collective responsibility of all stakeholders, including elected representatives.

The 60-member Manipur Assembly, which was kept under suspended animation during President's Rule, has a tenure until 2027.

The troubled state had been under President's Rule since February 13, 2025, four days after the then Chief Minister N. Biren Singh resigned amid prolonged ethnic violence.

On February 22, the Chief Minister Khemchand Singh, accompanied by the two Deputy Chief Ministers, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and discussed various issues, including the rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) affected by ethnic violence.

An official from the Chief Minister's Office said that the Union Home Minister Shah reviewed the new state government's initiatives aimed at removing barriers between communities and restoring peace and harmony in the state.

During his visit to New Delhi, the Chief Minister also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister for the Development of the North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia and Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The Chief Minister and the two Deputy Chief Ministers also met BJP President Nitin Nabin and the party's National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh to discuss various organisational matters.

Meanwhile, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Saturday and discussed key issues concerning the state.

