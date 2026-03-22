Manipur launches 'Ningol Van Initiative' to boost forest conservation

Imphal, March 22 (IANS) On the occasion of the International Day of Forests, the Manipur government on Sunday renewed its focus on protecting forests, preventing deforestation, and curbing illegal activities, including poppy cultivation, officials said.

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A key highlight of the observance was the launch of the “Ningol Van Initiative”, aimed at strengthening community participation in forest conservation. The initiative underscores the role of women (“Ningols”) in nurturing nature, protecting biodiversity, and promoting sustainability.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Anurag Bajpai said similar initiatives would be rolled out across all 16 districts of the state.

Addressing the gathering, Bajpai, a senior Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, said forests form the backbone of Manipur’s economy, noting that over 74 per cent of the state’s geographical area is under forest cover. He said forests support livelihoods, ensure food security, and will play an important role in meeting future needs.

He said that under the Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVKs), 11 micro food-processing units equipped with modern facilities have been set up, with around 95 per cent operated by women. This, he added, reflects the key role played by women in the state’s primary economic activities and reinforces the intent behind the Ningol Van Initiative.

Bajpai said the number of VDVKs would be increased to provide additional livelihood support to local communities.

He also flagged concerns over man-made forest fires, illegal hill earth excavation, unauthorised extraction of stones and boulders, and illegal poppy cultivation, and called for collective efforts to address these challenges.

Highlighting enforcement measures, he said 970 hectares of illegal poppy cultivation in hill districts have been destroyed this year. He added that there are plans to utilise these reclaimed areas for bamboo plantations and essential oil-producing crops.

Bajpai further noted that forests support over 1.26 lakh micro and food-processing units in the state, while nearly 2.44 lakh artisans depend on forest-based raw materials such as fibre and natural dyes.

Emphasising the broader importance of forests, he said they are not merely environmental assets but also key resources that sustain communities in both normal and adverse conditions. He called for collective action to conserve forests for future generations.

The event concluded with a tree plantation drive, marking a commitment to environmental conservation. Officials said the observance of the International Day of Forests served as a reminder of the shared responsibility to protect forest resources and promote sustainability.

--IANS

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