Manipur launches free LPG connections under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana phase 3.0

Imphal, Dec 10 (IANS) The Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (CAF & PD) Department of the Manipur government on Wednesday announced the rollout of free LPG connections for eligible women beneficiaries under Phase 3.0 of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY).

The Manipur government’s initiative follows the government of India’s recent announcement of the release of 25 lakh additional free LPG connections, strengthening its vision of women empowerment, improved health outcomes and reduced household drudgery through access to LPG.

Speaking to the media, Rajjyoti Das, Divisional LPG Sales Head, Silchar, Indane Divisional Office, highlighted the key features of the PMUY scheme phase 3.0, including eligibility criteria and documents required for availing LPG connections.

Noting that many families, particularly in rural, remote and hill areas, still remain uncovered, he stated that the new phase aims to cover all households left out in the earlier phases.

Das mentioned that the scheme targets 25 lakh free LPG connections for 2025-2026 and urged eligible families deprived of or unable to afford LPG connections to take advantage of the scheme.

Manipur government’s Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (CAF & PD) Department Director K. Bono Singh said that altogether 222, 010 free LPG connections have already been provided in the state under the PMUY scheme.

He reiterated that the PMUY Phase 3.0 aims to cover those families who have not yet received LPG connections.

Singh added that District Ujjwala Committees have also been constituted to oversee the implementation of the PMUY scheme to ensure that only eligible households receive connections.

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) Scheme was launched by the Prime Minister in May 2016 to provide deposit-free LPG connections to adult women from rural and deprived households across the country, ensuring access to clean, safe and affordable cooking fuel.

Over 10.33 crore deposit-free domestic LPG have been provided to women from economically weaker households across the country in Phase 1 (2016) and Phase 2 (2021).

--IANS

sc/dan