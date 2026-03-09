Manipur: Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs attend Assembly session for first time since 2023 ethnic violence

Imphal, March 9 (IANS) For the first time since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur in May 2023, six of the nine Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs attended the budget session of the state Legislative Assembly through virtual mode on Monday.

Officials said that a giant TV screen inside the Assembly hall displayed the live attendance of the six tribal MLAs during the proceedings.

The Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs who attended the first day of the session include Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen, L.M. Khaute, Letzamang Haokip, Ngursanglur Sanate, Kimneo Haokip Hansing and Haokholet Kipgen.

Leader of the House and Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh said that the participation of the Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs in the Assembly session is a positive step towards the normalisation of the prevailing situation in Manipur.

He said it is a good beginning and that everyone should encourage such initiatives. State Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh also welcomed the move and said that the presence of six Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs on the first day of the budget session was a positive development.

The Speaker further said that during the trust vote of Chief Minister Khemchand Singh on February 5, three Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs -- Nemcha Kipgen, L.M. Khaute and Ngursanglur Sanate -- had participated in the session through video conference.

He later informed the House that Letpao Haokip had sought a leave of absence during the budget session due to illness. The House unanimously agreed to grant him leave.

Meanwhile, official sources said that the state government had earlier made elaborate arrangements for the Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs to participate in the budget session through video conference.

Preparations were made by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) in Kangpokpi and Churachandpur, as well as at Manipur Bhawans in Guwahati and New Delhi, to facilitate the participation of the tribal MLAs in the crucial Assembly session.

Participating in the discussion on the obituary reference to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former Manipur Governor La Ganesan and ten former MLAs, L.M. Khaute, who represents the tribal-dominated Churachandpur district, said that he was addressing the House through video conference.

He then paid tributes to the departed leaders. Khaute said that Vungzagin Valte died under tragic circumstances and had worked for the development of his Thanlon constituency.

During the session, Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh moved a resolution expressing deep and profound sorrow over the demise.

The House adopted the resolution to condole the deaths and observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed souls.

Participating in the obituary reference, former Chief Minister and senior Congress MLA O. Ibobi Singh also expressed his condolences over the demise of Dr Manmohan Singh, La Ganesan and others.

He expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of the leaders who had made significant contributions in their respective fields.

According to Assembly sources, the budget session will continue till March 17 with a total of seven sittings.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh is likely to table the state budget for the 2026–27 financial year during the ongoing Assembly session.

