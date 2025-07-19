Manipur: Kuki-Zo body urges Nagas to lift shutdown, allow passage via Naga areas

Imphal, July 19 (IANS) After the Foothills Naga Coordination Committee (FNCC) declared an indefinite shutdown on the movement of Kuki tribals within the foothill regions of Naga-inhabited areas, the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) expressed concern on Saturday over the shutdown.

The FNCC stated that the bandh is a peaceful but firm protest against what it describes as threats to the ancestral land, identity, and security of the Naga people.

FNCC Secretary B. Robin Kabui, in a statement, said that the first concern is the proposed construction of roads through Naga ancestral territories without prior knowledge or consent of the Naga people. The committee termed it a blatant disregard for traditional ownership rights.

Meanwhile, the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), the apex body of the Kuki-Zo tribal community, expresses deep concern and disappointment over the indefinite shutdown called by the FNCC for the movement of Kuki-Zo people through Naga-inhabited areas in Manipur, which came into effect at midnight on Friday.

The KZC appealed to the FNCC to immediately lift the shutdown and allow the safe passage of our people through the Naga-inhabited areas of Manipur.

The FNCC Secretary said that the continued presence of illegal Suspension of Operation (SoO) camps of Kuki militant groups in Naga areas poses a serious threat to the peace and security of the Naga people.

“The widespread and unchecked cultivation of poppy plantations not only degrades our environment but also endangers the social fabric of our society by fueling drug addiction and criminal activity. These encroachments and activities, if allowed to persist, would irreversibly harm the heritage, security, and future of the Naga people,” the FNCC said.

KZC’s Secretary, Information and Publicity, Ginza Vualzong, said that since the violent outbreak of ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities on May 3, 2023, the Kuki-Zo people have suffered unimaginable losses and trauma.

“More than 150 Kuki-Zo individuals were mercilessly killed, over 7,000 homes were reduced to ashes, and more than 360 churches, symbols of our shared Christian faith, were destroyed or desecrated. In the aftermath of such atrocities, our people have been left with no viable option but to seek alternate routes for movement, as transit through Meitei-dominated areas has become unsafe and impossible,” Vualzong said in a statement.

It said that the imposition of the shutdown by the FNCC further compounds the humanitarian crisis faced by the Kuki-Zo community.

It is deeply saddening that, as fellow tribals and Christians, such actions are being undertaken without due consideration of the plight of Kuki-Zo community people, the statement said, adding that blocking the movement of an entire community based on their ethnicity is unconstitutional, inhumane and unchristian.

“We firmly believe that any misunderstandings or grievances can and should be addressed through peaceful dialogue and mutual respect. In this challenging time, let us not allow division and suspicion to overshadow the bonds of shared faith and struggle. We urge our Naga brothers and sisters of Manipur to extend compassion and solidarity and to walk together with us towards a peaceful and just resolution for both communities,” the KZC said.

