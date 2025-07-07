Manipur: Journalists stage demonstration over govt’s ‘silence’ on Gwaltabi incident

Imphal, July 7 (IANS) Manipur journalists representing various media organisations held a demonstration here on Monday to protest against “silence” of the government over the May 20 Gwaltabi incident in which security personnel had allegedly asked to hide the "Manipur State Transport Corporation" signage on the front of a bus carrying scribes.

Organised by the All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU) and the Editors Guild Manipur (EGM), a large number of Journalists staged demonstrations against the government’s silence over the May 20 Gwaltabi incident.

Holding banners and placards and raising slogans, the Journalists demonstrated at Keisampat Leimajam Leikai in Imphal West district.

EGM President Khogendro Khomdram said that the committee formed to probe the May 20 incident has already submitted its report to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

“However, we are not aware of what action the government has taken after getting the report, even after 47 days. We demand strict action by the state government,” Khomdram said.

The issue triggered widespread protests and agitations in five Imphal valley districts for several days. A media team, en route to cover the opening ceremony of the five-day-long Shirui Lily Festival in Ukhrul district on May 20, was forced to return to Imphal, allegedly after some security personnel blocked their bus at Gwaltabi in Imphal East district.

The AMWJU and the EGM, in a joint letter to the Governor, had said that the security personnel instructed the media team to hide the "Manipur State Transport Corporation" signage on the front of the bus carrying 20 journalists and some Information Department officials.

The AMWJU and the EGM, in protest against the incident, organised a “pen down” protest for several days against the "disrespectful behaviour" by the security personnel towards the media and the people of Manipur.

The Manipur government also constituted a two-member inquiry committee to probe the issue. The committee comprises the Commissioner, Home, N. Ashok Kumar, and Information Technology Secretary Kirankumar Singh.

The committee was asked to look into lapses, if any, and suggest measures to prevent the recurrence of such a situation in future, state Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh had said in an order.

Condemning the reported removal of the word “Manipur” from a state transport bus by the security personnel, Meitei apex civil society body Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) Convenor Khuraijam Athouba demanded a formal apology from Governor Bhalla.

The leading Meitei community body also called for the immediate resignation of Security Advisor Kuldeep Singh, Chief Secretary and Director General of Police Rajiv Singh, holding them responsible for failing to protect the dignity and integrity of the state of Manipur.

Opposition Congress, its Lok Sabha member Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, BJP’s Rajya Sabha member from Manipur Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba, former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and many other leaders and organisations protested the incident.

In view of the 5-day long (May 20 to 24) Shirui Lily Festival in Ukhrul district, the Manipur government has taken huge security measures after reported threats by some individuals and organisations to the Meitei community against entering Kuki tribal-dominated areas during the festival. Shirui Lily Festival, mostly organised by the Meitei community, is celebrated in honour of the state flower, the Shirui Lily.

