Manipur: IMD issues thunderstorm alert; flood risk in Kaching District​

Imphal/Agartala, March 28 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department’s Meteorological Centre in Imphal has issued a warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate rainfall at isolated places across all 16 districts of Manipur over the next five days.​

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Amid rising concerns, the office of the Deputy Commissioner in the mountainous Kaching district has released a public advisory urging residents to remain vigilant following a steady rise in water levels of the Imphal River and Sekmai River.​

The advisory, issued by District Magistrate Uppuluri Chaitanya, highlighted the potential risk of flooding in low-lying areas of Kaching district due to continuous rainfall and runoff from surrounding regions.

Residents, especially those living in vulnerable zones, have been advised to stay alert, avoid riverbanks, and prepare for possible evacuation if conditions worsen.​

Authorities and local officials have been directed to ensure the preparedness of relief measures, including the provision of safe shelters and the deployment of emergency response teams. ​

Citizens have also been urged to closely follow official updates and contact district control rooms in case of emergencies.​

Quoting the IMD’s forecast, the District Magistrate noted that persistent rainfall is expected across the state and various parts of the district over the next five days, starting Saturday. ​

He said the IMD has forecast thunderstorms with lightning, gusty winds at speeds of 30 to 40 kmph, and heavy rainfall on Sunday (March 29), with an orange alert issued. ​

The public has been advised to remain alert and take necessary precautions to prevent loss of life and property.​

According to the midday weather update issued on Saturday, scattered rain accompanied by thunderstorms is very likely across the state on March 28. The weather is expected to become fairly widespread on March 29 and 30, with many areas likely to receive rainfall.​

Districts such as Imphal West, Imphal East, Senapati, Ukhrul, and Churachandpur are expected to witness relatively higher rainfall activity during the early phase of the forecast period. ​

From March 31 onwards, rainfall activity is likely to decrease in intensity. However, scattered thunderstorms are expected in several districts, while isolated rainfall may occur in parts of the valley districts, including Bishnupur, Thoubal, and surrounding areas, until April 3.​

The IMD categorises rainfall distribution as isolated (occurring at one or two places), scattered (at a few places), and fairly widespread (at many places). The term “very likely” indicates a probability of 60 to 70 per cent for rainfall and thunderstorms.​

Residents have been advised to stay updated with official forecasts through the MAUSAM mobile application or by contacting the IMD Meteorological Centre in Imphal.​

--IANS

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