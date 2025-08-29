Manipur: Guv reviews livelihood activities of rural communities

Imphal, Aug 29 (IANS) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Friday reviewed the overall functioning of the Manipur State Rural Livelihood Mission (MSRLM) to boost the livelihood of rural people, officials said.

A Raj Bhavan official said that during the meeting, the Director of MSRLM and senior officers made detailed presentations of ongoing projects aimed at uplifting rural communities. The review covered progress made under various initiatives, financial aspects, manpower requirements, and other key agendas.

According to the official, special emphasis was laid on the performance of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), activities of Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETIs), and training programmes conducted for ethnic violence-hit Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The Governor directed the officers to further strengthen manpower and enhance the outreach of existing projects and schemes to ensure greater impact at the grassroots level.

Later, representatives of Karkinos Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. called on the Governor and provided an update on the progress of the Karkinos Manipur Cancer Institute and Research Centre.

The team highlighted the advanced facilities being developed, the potential benefits for cancer care, and the opportunities the institute would create for the people of Manipur as well as other Northeastern states.

In addition, members of the Manipur Equestrian Association called on the Governor and apprised him of their initiatives for the holistic development of equestrian sports in the state and the conservation of the indigenous Manipuri Pony.

The Raj Bhavan official said that on the occasion of National Sports Day, the Governor extends greetings to all, remembering hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand Singh.

Bhalla saluted his dedication and urged the youth to draw inspiration from his illustrious life and sportsmanship, the official stated.

Meanwhile, the Department of Physical Education and Sports Science (PESS), Manipur University, in collaboration with the Fit India Campaign Committee, Fit India Club, and the National Service Scheme (NSS) Cell, on Friday organised the Nationwide Celebration of Sports, Spirit & Unity on National Sports Day at Dr. Kamal Indoor Stadium, Manipur University, Canchipur.

The programme was held under the national theme “Ek Ghanta Khel Ke Maidan Mein” launched by the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India.

--IANS

sc/dan